Making Heads Or Tails Of How To Grill Lobsters Whole

Whole grilled lobster is one of the freshest and most impressive seafood dishes for summer grilling season, but it can be a bit intimidating (especially when you're staring at a bucket of the freshest possible live lobsters). The Takeout consulted Stephen Mandracchia, Director of Culinary Operations at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, to help make heads or tails of this tasty crustacean preparation.

The first step is preparing the lobster for the grill. "I prefer to split the live lobster while it is on its back and immediately grill it — keeping the top of the shell somewhat intact so it is 'hinged' and can be grilled in one piece," said Mandracchia. To prepare the lobster, "quickly split the carapace and tail and crack the main claws," he advised, and then "remove the head sac (stomach) and any visible intestinal vein which runs through the tail." When it comes to seasoning, Mandracchia prefers keeping it simple to avoid overpowering the delicate lobster flavor. "Brush the meat with a good olive oil and season with sea salt and cracked pepper," he suggested. "If desired, sprinkle some fresh thyme or tarragon."