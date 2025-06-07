Making Heads Or Tails Of How To Grill Lobsters Whole
Whole grilled lobster is one of the freshest and most impressive seafood dishes for summer grilling season, but it can be a bit intimidating (especially when you're staring at a bucket of the freshest possible live lobsters). The Takeout consulted Stephen Mandracchia, Director of Culinary Operations at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, to help make heads or tails of this tasty crustacean preparation.
The first step is preparing the lobster for the grill. "I prefer to split the live lobster while it is on its back and immediately grill it — keeping the top of the shell somewhat intact so it is 'hinged' and can be grilled in one piece," said Mandracchia. To prepare the lobster, "quickly split the carapace and tail and crack the main claws," he advised, and then "remove the head sac (stomach) and any visible intestinal vein which runs through the tail." When it comes to seasoning, Mandracchia prefers keeping it simple to avoid overpowering the delicate lobster flavor. "Brush the meat with a good olive oil and season with sea salt and cracked pepper," he suggested. "If desired, sprinkle some fresh thyme or tarragon."
Tips for grilling a whole lobster
Once your lobster is prepped and seasoned, you're ready to start grilling. Stephen Mandracchia recommends grilling whole lobster at medium or medium-high heat. If you're using charcoal, "wait for the coals to slightly ash and turn grey," or set a gas grill between 400 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. "Lobster, like shrimp, cooks rather quickly, and the shell helps insulate the meat as it cooks," said Mandracchia. "The tail sections will cook much more quickly than the claws and knuckles, so it's best to position the lobster indirectly over the heat."
He suggests starting the lobster flesh-side down and cooking for about five minutes or until the meat is white and slightly firm. Then, flip the lobster over and "baste with butter, garlic, lemon, or any combination for about another five minutes," said Mandracchia. "Do not slather on the butter or it will flame up and cause the lobster to char," he warned. You can tell when your lobster is ready to come off the grill by using a meat thermometer — it should reach an internal temperature of 135 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. With these expert crustacean-grilling tips in mind, you're ready to grill and eat lobster like a connoisseur all summer long.