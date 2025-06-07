The Vintage Sandwich Anthony Bourdain Seriously Hated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Anthony Bourdain didn't like something, he never held back on sharing his honest thoughts on the matter. The chef-turned-author and traveling television host had a deeply entertaining way with words, and even his criticisms sounded poetic and, often, hilarious. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2016, Bourdain shared his damning critique of the club sandwich, saying, "I'm really irritated by that useless middle slice of bread on the club sandwich. It's been there forever. It's not a trend. It's lasted for decades, and why, when we can so easily dispense with it?"

His issue was mostly that the middle slice of bread makes all of the other sandwich ingredients slide around and away from the sandwich, seriously annoying anyone who tries to eat it. Without the rogue, third slice of bread, the club might even have been a sandwich Bourdain enjoyed, as it combines bacon, turkey or chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise — all of which are fairly inoffensive lunch elements.

Interestingly enough, it appears that the original club sandwich didn't contain a third slice of bread at all. While the origin of the sandwich isn't crystal clear, many agree that it was first created in the late 19th century at the Saratoga Club House in eastern New York. The earliest printed recipe for the club sandwich is found in 1903's "Good Housekeeping Everyday Cook Book" and calls for just two slices of toasted, buttered bread and the aforementioned ingredients.