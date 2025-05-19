Anthony Bourdain Thought This One Food City Was Extremely Underrated

Anthony Bourdain journeyed all over the world with his food and travel shows, exploring different cultures and food in both popular tourist destinations and places still largely undiscovered by visitors. Out of everywhere he went, he believed that Uruguay and its capital, Montevideo, were among the most underrated places.

Bourdain filmed two episodes in Uruguay, one for "No Reservations" and the other for "Parts Unknown," sampling a lot of the capital city's food scene. One of the meat-crazy country's most beloved dishes is asado, barbecue in which meat is cooked over wood coals on a grill called a parilla. Uruguay produces and consumes a lot of beef and it's usually the asado star, with sausage, chicken, and pork other popular choices. The meat is served with chimichurri, an olive oil sauce with chopped parsley, oregano, garlic, and vinegar (also one of the toppings that can upgrade your fish sandwich.) Bourdain had parrilla barbecue in Montevideo's Mercado del Puerto, an historic market at the port that now houses many restaurants serving the traditional barbecue and other food, and bustles with locals and tourists.

Bourdain enjoyed chivito, the unofficial national sandwich, at Bar Arocena, where it's the specialty. The sandwich is stuffed with steak, bacon, ham, mozzarella, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, tomato, red bell pepper, garlic, and mayo on a bun. He stopped at a street stall for choripán, grilled chorizo sausage in a baguette, which usually has toppings like onions, tomato, and chimichurri. Bourdain was also puzzled by the tradition of putting pieces of chickpea flatbread called fainá on top of pizza.