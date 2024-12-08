What Does A Traditional Argentinian Breakfast Look Like?
Argentina is an amazing place. Much like New York City, the country's capital of Buenos Aires never sleeps, so there's always somewhere to go, something to do, or someone to see. Not to mention, the food scene is absolutely epic. Yes, Argentina is known for its impeccable steak, baked empanadas, choripán, and asado (barbecue) — and for good reason. But if you haven't tried an authentic Argentine breakfast, you're missing out.
In Buenos Aires, neighborhoods are full of cute corner cafes oozing with European vibes (think Paris) that offer traditional Argentine breakfast fare at a relaxed, leisurely pace, so there's no need to rush. For those who prefer breakfast on the go, brick-and-mortar bakeries take up real estate on almost every street. The tempting scents of freshly baked bread and pastries are usually enough to send curious, hungry visitors to the door, leaving with a paper bag full of goodies.
Typical breakfast foods in Argentina
I can confirm that the rumors are true: Argentineans love their sweets, and desayuno, or breakfast, is the best time to consume them. Most bakeries offer a wide variety of facturas, or pastries, to jumpstart your morning. Local favorites include bolas de fraile (donuts filled with custard or dulce de leche), palmeras (the American version is an elephant ear puff pastry covered in sugar), vigilantes (a twisted pastry puff with sugar), or medialunas. Medialunas are flaky, buttery mini croissants topped with a sweet, sugary glaze brushed across the top. They're my favorite pastry because you can balance each rich, luscious bite with a strong, slightly bitter espresso.
Other popular selections are toastadas (toast) served with butter, jam, or another Argentinean favorite: dulce de leche. To me, dulce de leche is a smoother, fancier, more saccharine version of the American caramel dip used on apple slices or caramel apples. This decadent, cloyingly sweet caramel spread is a must-have at breakfast, but a little bit goes a long way.
Classic Argentinian breakfast drinks
Much like Americans, most Argentineans enjoy a kick of caffeine with their first meal. As I learned firsthand, drip coffee is hard to find. If you ask for it, you'll probably get a puzzled look. Instead, your best option is espresso, which is served in the cutest little cup and saucer you'll ever see, along with a tiny and equally as cute spoon. Add cream and sugar to your liking, or if a latte is more in line with your typical coffee order, try a cafe con leche (coffee with milk). It comes in a large, comforting mug and doubles as a perfect liquid to dunk your pastries.
If you want a true taste of Argentina's breakfast culture, experience a sip of yerba mate. This herbal tea is the country's national drink and has a storied history throughout South America. It's fairly bitter, so most visitors and locals load it up with sugar to sweeten the taste. Careful, though — yerba mate naturally contains caffeine and packs a punch if you're a first-time consumer. It has its own unique drinking cup and straw, making it ideal for passing and sharing in a group (which locals tend to do). You can find colorful, patterned cups for purchase at the many markets throughout the city.
One other delicious breakfast drink is jugo de naranja, or orange juice. Yes, it's sweet, but it tastes fresher than many of the American competitors I've tried. And it's a hit with kids and adults.