What Does A Traditional Argentinian Breakfast Look Like?

Much like Americans, most Argentineans enjoy a kick of caffeine with their first meal. As I learned firsthand, drip coffee is hard to find. If you ask for it, you'll probably get a puzzled look. Instead, your best option is espresso, which is served in the cutest little cup and saucer you'll ever see, along with a tiny and equally as cute spoon. Add cream and sugar to your liking, or if a latte is more in line with your typical coffee order, try a cafe con leche (coffee with milk). It comes in a large, comforting mug and doubles as a perfect liquid to dunk your pastries.

If you want a true taste of Argentina's breakfast culture, experience a sip of yerba mate. This herbal tea is the country's national drink and has a storied history throughout South America. It's fairly bitter, so most visitors and locals load it up with sugar to sweeten the taste. Careful, though — yerba mate naturally contains caffeine and packs a punch if you're a first-time consumer. It has its own unique drinking cup and straw, making it ideal for passing and sharing in a group (which locals tend to do). You can find colorful, patterned cups for purchase at the many markets throughout the city.

One other delicious breakfast drink is jugo de naranja, or orange juice. Yes, it's sweet, but it tastes fresher than many of the American competitors I've tried. And it's a hit with kids and adults.