Here's When You Can Try McDonald's New Summer S'mores McFlurry For Yourself
You know summer is here when brands start rolling out the s'mores-flavored goods. This time, it's McDonald's that has jumped on the bandwagon with its release of the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry. It has a McDonald's vanilla soft-serve base mixed with Hershey's milk chocolate pieces, graham cracker bits, and soft marshmallows. This brand-new McFlurry will be on menus across the United States from June 10 until August 11. In some locations, it is actually available now (I verified this in my app), so you can get it even sooner. Order a mini or regular-size S'mores McFlurry, and you won't even need to go to the trouble of starting a fire in your backyard to enjoy one of these.
You can cue the broken ice cream machine jokes at any time, but that running gag is now a bit outdated. In late 2024, McDonald's finally solved its broken McFlurry machine epidemic. McDonald's franchisees are finally allowed to repair their own machines as opposed to being required to seek the exclusive help of the manufacturer, which routinely caused extended delays. So hopefully you'll be able to get your hands on a S'mores McFlurry whenever you're actually in the mood for it.
The McDonald's Snack Wrap release is its most anticipated yet
In the case of the S'mores McFlurry, we're getting our dessert before we get the main course; McDonald's finally has a Snack Wrap release date. The Snack Wrap is easily one of the most-talked-about items I've covered in my tenure as a food writer, and its return in July 2025 couldn't come at a more critical time for the fast food chain – U.S. same-store sales decreased by 3.6%, likely due to cautious customer spending last quarter.
If McDonald's customers want to reach for a snack as opposed to a full meal, a Snack Wrap might be the right motivation for them to pop in and potentially spend less than usual. Though there are plenty of wrap imitators in the space, like Burger King, McDonald's is where the original frenzy started — so it's likely these things will move pretty well. Now if you're in the mood for something sweet to follow up your Snack Wrap, you'll have access to a S'mores McFlurry at the same time, at least through the beginning of August. We've got a few fast food items to look forward to this summer — one savory, one sweet, and both with more than a hint of nostalgia.