Here's When You Can Try McDonald's New Summer S'mores McFlurry For Yourself

You know summer is here when brands start rolling out the s'mores-flavored goods. This time, it's McDonald's that has jumped on the bandwagon with its release of the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry. It has a McDonald's vanilla soft-serve base mixed with Hershey's milk chocolate pieces, graham cracker bits, and soft marshmallows. This brand-new McFlurry will be on menus across the United States from June 10 until August 11. In some locations, it is actually available now (I verified this in my app), so you can get it even sooner. Order a mini or regular-size S'mores McFlurry, and you won't even need to go to the trouble of starting a fire in your backyard to enjoy one of these.

You can cue the broken ice cream machine jokes at any time, but that running gag is now a bit outdated. In late 2024, McDonald's finally solved its broken McFlurry machine epidemic. McDonald's franchisees are finally allowed to repair their own machines as opposed to being required to seek the exclusive help of the manufacturer, which routinely caused extended delays. So hopefully you'll be able to get your hands on a S'mores McFlurry whenever you're actually in the mood for it.