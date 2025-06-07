Ditch The Mayo And Make Egg Salad Creamy With A Protein-Packed Substitute
Eggs are a great, versatile way of getting more vitamins and protein into your daily diet, and egg salad is one of our favorite ways to eat them. This delectable spread goes well on bread, crackers, or just by the spoonful. What's even better is that you can customize it to your heart's content. You can add the tangy sauce you're missing for the absolute best egg salad (tartar sauce, for the curious), and you can even bump up the protein level with one simple substitute: Take out the mayo and replace it with cottage cheese. If you don't want to totally lose the mayo flavor, simply halve what the recipe calls for and replace the other half with cottage cheese. You can treat it just like the mayonnaise, mixing it in with your other ingredients for an extra creamy spread.
When you sub out the mayo for cottage cheese, you're getting a few things. First, a richer texture. Dairy provides a natural creaminess you can't get anywhere else, and it mixes in with eggs seamlessly, especially if you use soft or medium-boiled eggs instead of hard-boiled. Second, protein. Cottage cheese has about 25 grams of protein per serving, so if you're working on those gains, it's a great and easy way to bulk more into your diet. Third, flavor. Cottage cheese brings some slight tang that complements the relatively mild flavor of eggs well, and it has a lighter taste compared to mayo, making for a spread with a well-balanced flavor profile.
Make subtle changes for an all-new egg salad
When making this mayo-less egg salad, you can look to bump up the flavor in other ways, too. If you aren't looking to reduce your fat intake, then Alton Brown's add-in for egg salad proves he's a genius. Just mix some rendered bacon fat into your cottage cheese for an extra salty and savory kick. You can even crush up the bacon after you render the fat out and mix it into your salad for a little crunch and pop of flavor all throughout.
If you're looking to be a little healthier, there's a vegetable that doesn't get nearly enough love in egg salad: cauliflower. This veggie packs a serious punch with nutrients like potassium, choline, and vitamin C, along with being high in fiber. Adding cauliflower to your egg salad gives you some extra texture and a more robust and filling spread in your sandwiches. Of course, you can create an even more balanced meal by spreading the egg salad on your choice of bread and slapping on as many extra veggies as you want. Personally, we're a fan of leafy greens, tomatoes, onions, and sprouts. Don't let the versatility of egg salad pass you by; swap out the mayo and see what other changes you can make until you get your very own perfect bite.