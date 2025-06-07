Ditch The Mayo And Make Egg Salad Creamy With A Protein-Packed Substitute

Eggs are a great, versatile way of getting more vitamins and protein into your daily diet, and egg salad is one of our favorite ways to eat them. This delectable spread goes well on bread, crackers, or just by the spoonful. What's even better is that you can customize it to your heart's content. You can add the tangy sauce you're missing for the absolute best egg salad (tartar sauce, for the curious), and you can even bump up the protein level with one simple substitute: Take out the mayo and replace it with cottage cheese. If you don't want to totally lose the mayo flavor, simply halve what the recipe calls for and replace the other half with cottage cheese. You can treat it just like the mayonnaise, mixing it in with your other ingredients for an extra creamy spread.

When you sub out the mayo for cottage cheese, you're getting a few things. First, a richer texture. Dairy provides a natural creaminess you can't get anywhere else, and it mixes in with eggs seamlessly, especially if you use soft or medium-boiled eggs instead of hard-boiled. Second, protein. Cottage cheese has about 25 grams of protein per serving, so if you're working on those gains, it's a great and easy way to bulk more into your diet. Third, flavor. Cottage cheese brings some slight tang that complements the relatively mild flavor of eggs well, and it has a lighter taste compared to mayo, making for a spread with a well-balanced flavor profile.