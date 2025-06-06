Is Zebra Striping The Trick To Fighting Nasty Hangovers?

I don't drink anymore, but my college days are a different story. Like many people who drink socially, at some point, you have probably tried to outsmart a hangover. Maybe you tried the "make sure you have something on your stomach beforehand" strategy, or you drank a lot of water before going to bed so you wouldn't wake up crazy dehydrated. Or, you swore off a particular type of liquor, such as bourbon, because you felt like that was the one you just couldn't handle. I've never found a hangover remedy that works, but I hear that the newest strategy making rounds, called "zebra striping," is a winner. Whether it's foolproof or not, the trend reflects a larger, more concentrated shift toward being intentional about drinking without giving it up completely.

Where it differs from casual hydration is in the structure: alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. People who follow the zebra striping method tend to drink more slowly and reduce the overall quantity of alcohol consumed, since the body can only handle so much liquid before feeling full. This strategy may also reduce blood alcohol concentration by spacing out your drinks and giving your liver time to metabolize them.

Zebra striping is less about moderation (though that can be a goal for some) and more about building a structure around how people consume alcohol. It's a behavior-based hack instead of a product-based one — you just have to put in the effort. And the rhythm that you develop plays into how alcohol interacts with hydration, absorption, and timing, since all those factors influence how your body feels the next day.