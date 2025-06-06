Is Zebra Striping The Trick To Fighting Nasty Hangovers?
I don't drink anymore, but my college days are a different story. Like many people who drink socially, at some point, you have probably tried to outsmart a hangover. Maybe you tried the "make sure you have something on your stomach beforehand" strategy, or you drank a lot of water before going to bed so you wouldn't wake up crazy dehydrated. Or, you swore off a particular type of liquor, such as bourbon, because you felt like that was the one you just couldn't handle. I've never found a hangover remedy that works, but I hear that the newest strategy making rounds, called "zebra striping," is a winner. Whether it's foolproof or not, the trend reflects a larger, more concentrated shift toward being intentional about drinking without giving it up completely.
Where it differs from casual hydration is in the structure: alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. People who follow the zebra striping method tend to drink more slowly and reduce the overall quantity of alcohol consumed, since the body can only handle so much liquid before feeling full. This strategy may also reduce blood alcohol concentration by spacing out your drinks and giving your liver time to metabolize them.
Zebra striping is less about moderation (though that can be a goal for some) and more about building a structure around how people consume alcohol. It's a behavior-based hack instead of a product-based one — you just have to put in the effort. And the rhythm that you develop plays into how alcohol interacts with hydration, absorption, and timing, since all those factors influence how your body feels the next day.
What zebra striping actually is — and how it's different from just drinking water
In reality, other than not drinking at all, there is no cure for a hangover. Unfortunately, not even Anthony Bourdain's remedy is the be-all and end-all, and neither is a bundle of asparagus going to do the trick. But you can avoid the symptoms or keep them from being as intense as they would be if you didn't take certain actions.
Zebra striping keeps you tuned into how you're drinking instead of just what you consume. That awareness alone can change the outcome of your evening, and more importantly, your morning. If you want to wake up feeling like a human and not a zombie after a night out, this method might be your best bet. To be clear, zebra striping doesn't have to include water as the alternate drink. Water is probably the best option, but you could choose sparkling water, soda, juice, tea, or a zero-proof cocktail — you can drink literally anything without alcohol that still fills the glass.
The focal point here is to be consistent. Instead of drinking booze all night and then downing a last-minute glass of water before bed, or just taking a few sips of the alternate drink, you need to commit to the back-and-forth all night long. One full alcoholic drink followed by one full non-alcoholic drink. You'll repeat that pattern throughout the evening ... and yes, you will have to go to the bathroom a lot.