Does Asparagus Actually Help Hangovers? Asking For A Friend

We've all been there: You wake up with a pounding headache, dry mouth, and an uneasy tummy. You can't decide whether to get a fast food burger at breakfast time, or a shot of Pepto-Bismol — or both. Maybe it was the company holiday party, or maybe it was just you and a bestie having a little too much fun on Taco Tuesday. Hangovers are literally the worst, especially when you're not in your early 20s anymore. It only makes sense that we drinkers are desperate for any kind of relief from hangovers, even it's a placebo effect. In the past, we've been told to nosh on greasy food, chug Pedialyte, slam back a Bloody Mary, or even try drinking pickle juice to cure booze flu.

So when some TikTok videos started making the rounds, proclaiming that asparagus is a natural way to prevent or cure your hangover, we were trepidatious but cautiously optimistic. After all, a 2009 study published in the Journal of Food Science had also previously suggested the vegetable could help prevent hangover symptoms. Could it be possible that if you eat asparagus before diving into a bottle of tequila, you'll feel much better the morning after? How, exactly?

Reasons offered include that the amino acids and minerals from the asparagus protect your liver from toxins. But wait, there's more! Additionally, they say that the asparagus's enzymes help break down alcohol and alleviate that hellish next-day hangover. Sound too good to be true? That's probably because it's actually not.