10 Restaurants Where Pope Leo XIV Has Dined

One day, he was a cardinal simply known by the name Robert Francis Prevost. The next, he was one of the most famous men in the world, succeeding Pope Francis to become the 267th Bishop of Rome, known as Pope Leo XIV. Before ascending to the role, the pontiff grew up in the shadow of Chicago in Dolton, Illinois, studied at Villanova University, partook in an Augustinian mission in Peru, and later became the Bishop of Chiclayo. Throughout his time in the church, the now-pope has visited several countries. This includes, of course, Vatican City, where he became a cardinal in 2023. In all his travels, Prevost sought to nourish those in need but also made sure he was well fed himself, often cleaning his entire plate.

As the world yearns to learn more about him, we're particularly curious about which restaurants Pope Leo XIV has graced with his presence. Thankfully, some of those lucky enough to have dined with the pope have come out of the woodwork to share their tales and even spill the tea about his eating habits. The reportedly unfussy eater is apparently always open to trying local delicacies but also loves hometown favorites such as pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs — without ketchup, of course. Here are the places the head of the Holy See has been spotted eating and drinking — and where you can, too.