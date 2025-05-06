Forget Potatoes And Start Mashing This Starchy Tuber Instead

The first time I ever ate yuca (aka cassava) I was pretty dubious, but it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. At the time, I was living on the Eastern Plains of Colorado, where I was the proud possessor of 40 acres of scrub grass and an unprepossessing plant called yucca. Despite the similar names, the two are nothing alike. Yucca is an inedible, prickly shrub, while yuca (which I quite enjoyed) is a starchy root vegetable with a nutty, somewhat sweet flavor. If you've ever seen it in the store and wondered what to do with it, wonder no longer — it can be boiled and mashed just like potatoes.

Making mashed yuca starts with one step you can't skip: peeling the tubers. Unlike potato skin, yuca skin is, well, yucky. It's tough, thick, and contains a compound that can be toxic if consumed in excess. Once the yuca is peeled, chop it, boil it, drain it, and mash it just like you'd do to make mashed potatoes. You can add milk, cream, butter, cheese, or whatever else you like; although you might not want to go overboard with the flavorings at first so you can taste the subtle difference that comes with using a different vegetable.