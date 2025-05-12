Why Pope Leo XIV Always Cleans His Plate

Even for those of us who are Catholic, the pope has always seemed like a far-off, remote figure. Pope Leo XIV, however, is a different matter entirely, because for the first time in literally forever, we have an American pontiff. He's from Chicago, which automatically makes him relatable (even to those of us in Wisconsin, where we're typically not too fond of our neighboring state). Imagine –- a pope who might have visited Culver's! The chain may no longer be regional, but it's still a major source of pride for Midwesterners, so we're thrilled at the thought of a future pope downing cheese curds and butter burgers.

Beyond the realm of speculation, we're eagerly soaking up every tidbit of verifiable information we can find about the man who now bears the title Vicar of Christ, such as his fondness for tennis and the fact that he's a White Sox fan. One particularly endearing characteristic is that he's also a charter member of the clean plate club.

John Allen, editor of Catholic news website Crux, spoke with CBS News about the new pope, during the course of which interview he related the story of his recent dinner with the man then known as Cardinal Prevost. Allen remarked on the fact that his guest was eating every bite of what was served to him, and he told the cardinal that he wasn't obliged to finish everything on his plate. The future pope said he couldn't help it; that's just how he was raised. In his mind, it would be rude to refuse anything he was served.