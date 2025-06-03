The Steakhouse Condiment Anthony Bourdain Used To Elevate Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain was well known for being a fan of allowing classic dishes to retain their natural form with minimal modifications. For example, when it came to macaroni and cheese (one of Bourdain's favorite dishes to make at home), he liked to keep things simple, scoffing at those who utilized truffle oil or lobster while making the dish. However, one place where even he differed from the status quo was what simple ingredient he liked to add to the dish; Bourdain's go-to mac and cheese recipe featured a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, the thin condiment popular at steakhouses across the globe.

Bourdain used Worcestershire sauce not as a topping for his mac and cheese but rather as a core ingredient in the cheese sauce he'd make for it. In the "No Reservations" host's cookbook titled Appetites, he detailed that the condiment gets added to a mixture of milk, butter, and flour alongside mustard powder, cayenne, and Parmigiano-Reggiano — ideally the authentic kind — to enhance the creamy cheese sauce and give it a simultaneously sweet and savory boost.