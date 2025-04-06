The Type Of Pasta Anthony Bourdain Always Kept In His Pantry
Anthony Bourdain swore by a lot of ingredients. He was a fierce advocate of MSG and loved to add processed cheese to his burgers. However, there was one ingredient he loved even more than MSG and processed cheese: elbow macaroni pasta. Bourdain always had some of this pasta in his pantry just in case he felt like making macaroni and cheese — one of his favorite dishes.
Bourdain's love for mac and cheese was well documented, and he didn't need the dish to be particularly fancy either. Over the years, Bourdain went viral time and again for his love for Popeye's macaroni and cheese. He even used to put on a disguise in an attempt to order it without being recognized. Once, in an interview with Vice back in 2016, Bourdain joked, "Who doesn't like macaroni and cheese? Enemies of America [...] Enemies of freedom." Suffice to say, Bourdain was a macaroni and cheese aficionado, and thus, keeping macaroni pasta on hand at all times was an absolute must.
How Bourdain liked his mac and cheese
The beloved host of CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" — and the less popular but equally as entertaining "A Cook's Tour" — was not only known for his love of macaroni and cheese but also for his go-to recipe for the dish. This recipe was far from gourmet. In fact, he actively disliked overworked takes on the dish like lobster or truffle macaroni and cheese. Instead, he was known to feature standard ingredients that were elevated by a few choice additions. For example, Bourdain often included Worcestershire sauce in his mac and cheese. He was also known to add thin slices of ham and cayenne pepper to the dish.
Bourdain was familiar with making even more standard versions of mac and cheese. In interviews, he noted that he sometimes made mac and cheese using easily meltable, processed cheese instead of his usual blend of mozzarella, Gruyere, parmesan, and cheddar. Whichever recipe he used, we're sure the mac and cheese Bourdain made was always delicious.