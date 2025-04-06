The Type Of Pasta Anthony Bourdain Always Kept In His Pantry

Anthony Bourdain swore by a lot of ingredients. He was a fierce advocate of MSG and loved to add processed cheese to his burgers. However, there was one ingredient he loved even more than MSG and processed cheese: elbow macaroni pasta. Bourdain always had some of this pasta in his pantry just in case he felt like making macaroni and cheese — one of his favorite dishes.

Bourdain's love for mac and cheese was well documented, and he didn't need the dish to be particularly fancy either. Over the years, Bourdain went viral time and again for his love for Popeye's macaroni and cheese. He even used to put on a disguise in an attempt to order it without being recognized. Once, in an interview with Vice back in 2016, Bourdain joked, "Who doesn't like macaroni and cheese? Enemies of America [...] Enemies of freedom." Suffice to say, Bourdain was a macaroni and cheese aficionado, and thus, keeping macaroni pasta on hand at all times was an absolute must.