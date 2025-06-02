Here's Which Way The Shiny Side Goes When Using Parchment Paper
Something about using parchment paper when baking makes a home kitchen feel like an episode of an actual baking show. Lining a cookie sheet and pretending that you don't want to crumple the paper up when it inevitably rolls instead of laying flat is just a part of the fun. But feel free to crumple it up, as this is actually a great way to stop your parchment paper from rolling up. Parchment paper usually has two sides, though shiny and dull, and it turns out there's a right way and a wrong way to face the shiny side.
When lining a pan with parchment paper, make sure the shiny side shines up at you. Facing the shiny side up is necessary for the nonstick factor that helps avoid damaged desserts and makes this kitchen tool so dear to many. The shine comes from a food-safe silicone coating that not only provides the nonstick quality but also heat resistance. It's important to note, though, that parchment paper is only heat resistant up to about 420 degrees Fahrenheit. If the shiny side of your parchment paper appears non-existent, it's probably just a bit elusive. Hold your parchment paper up to the light and look closely for the side that has the slight sheen to it; that's your shiny side.
Get the most out of parchment paper
When used properly, parchment paper is a kitchen staple that makes pans nonstick and prevents messy disasters. This genius invention is far from a one-trick pony, though; there are plenty of ways to utilize parchment paper in the kitchen and around the house. Parchment paper is great for everything from gift wrapping to keeping little ones entertained. Tape some parchment paper on a table and let little ones — or adults — color or paint to their heart's content. Or use any leftover scraps as a way to protect fragile items being packed or mailed.
For more kitchen use, keep in mind that parchment paper can be reused after being heated in the oven as long as it's not too messy from whatever food was resting on it. Place a layer over food that's going in the microwave to prevent any splattering messes during the cooking process. Parchment paper can also be cut into liners for cupcakes or muffins, and when rolled into a cone shape, it makes a perfectly durable icing bag to decorate your desserts with — though, you may want to use paper that hasn't already been cooked with food on it for that one. Parchment paper is versatile and, in many cases, a necessity in the kitchen. Just make sure you're using it properly to get the best results.