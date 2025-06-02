Here's Which Way The Shiny Side Goes When Using Parchment Paper

Something about using parchment paper when baking makes a home kitchen feel like an episode of an actual baking show. Lining a cookie sheet and pretending that you don't want to crumple the paper up when it inevitably rolls instead of laying flat is just a part of the fun. But feel free to crumple it up, as this is actually a great way to stop your parchment paper from rolling up. Parchment paper usually has two sides, though shiny and dull, and it turns out there's a right way and a wrong way to face the shiny side.

When lining a pan with parchment paper, make sure the shiny side shines up at you. Facing the shiny side up is necessary for the nonstick factor that helps avoid damaged desserts and makes this kitchen tool so dear to many. The shine comes from a food-safe silicone coating that not only provides the nonstick quality but also heat resistance. It's important to note, though, that parchment paper is only heat resistant up to about 420 degrees Fahrenheit. If the shiny side of your parchment paper appears non-existent, it's probably just a bit elusive. Hold your parchment paper up to the light and look closely for the side that has the slight sheen to it; that's your shiny side.