The Kitchen Staple You Need To Make Pans Nonstick
A nonstick pan is a handy tool and definitely makes the list of the basic items you need for your first home kitchen. But if you've had your ceramic or nonstick pan for a while, you know that nothing lasts forever; Inevitably, the coating wears off, leaving your food stuck to the surface. Sure, you can always buy a new one, but there's a more creative and budget friendly way to make your pan nonstick. And it requires a staple you probably already have: parchment paper.
Lining your pan with a piece of parchment paper before placing your food on top creates a barrier, allowing you to cook your food without sticking. Cut a good quality piece of parchment paper to fit, and lay it flat in your pan. You can then drizzle some oil on top and add your food once the pan is heated. If you need to flip what you're cooking, be sure to hold the paper down carefully so it doesn't come off with the food.
How to use parchment paper safely
There's no denying the usefulness of this hack, but there are a few things to keep in mind when using parchment paper. Always make sure to trim the paper to fit your pan correctly, because any overhang can be a fire hazard — especially on gas stovetops. Plus, if your parchment gets charred, it can flake off into your food, which probably isn't something you want to be eating.
It's also a good idea to double check the temperature limit of your particular brand of parchment. Most parchment can handle up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas some stovetops can reach 500 degrees or more. Using parchment paper on low or medium heat (up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit) should be fine, but you might not want to risk cooking with parchment on your highest heat setting. If you decide to still take the risk, keep a very close eye on it. Ultimately parchment serves as a budget friendly hack for a not-quite-nonstick pan, but you might need to proceed with a little caution for the best results.