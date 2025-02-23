The Kitchen Staple You Need To Make Pans Nonstick

A nonstick pan is a handy tool and definitely makes the list of the basic items you need for your first home kitchen. But if you've had your ceramic or nonstick pan for a while, you know that nothing lasts forever; Inevitably, the coating wears off, leaving your food stuck to the surface. Sure, you can always buy a new one, but there's a more creative and budget friendly way to make your pan nonstick. And it requires a staple you probably already have: parchment paper.

Lining your pan with a piece of parchment paper before placing your food on top creates a barrier, allowing you to cook your food without sticking. Cut a good quality piece of parchment paper to fit, and lay it flat in your pan. You can then drizzle some oil on top and add your food once the pan is heated. If you need to flip what you're cooking, be sure to hold the paper down carefully so it doesn't come off with the food.