How Your Microwave Can Help Make Cleaning Tough Messes A Breeze

This clever lemon hack makes cleaning the microwave easy, but it isn't the only way to make its interior sparkle. If you don't have any lemons on hand, tossing some vinegar into the water has a similar grease-cutting effect. And if a cloth or sponge isn't cutting it with your microwave wipe-down, you can also swap for a mesh sponge or something with a little more structure and texture to help you out.

Before you get cracking on a clean microwave makeover, here are few things to keep in mind. First, if the steam doesn't work on the first try, you can always microwave the bowl of water again and then give it some additional passes. Second: Sometimes steam baths aren't quite enough to dislodge the really caked-on grease and grime, so you may need to hit it with a microwave-safe cleaner. And lastly, the best way to clean your microwave is to avoid the build-up in the first place.

Wipe up any major spills as soon as they happen and before they have a chance to dry, and avoid reheating uncovered sauces, bread, and other things you should never put in a microwave. You should also consider cleaning your microwave (both inside and out) once a week if you use it often, or once a month if you don't. That'll keep it in top form, clean and ready to zap any meal or ingredient whenever you need it.