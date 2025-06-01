How Microwave Preset Buttons Work (If They Even Do)

Have you ever used the preset buttons on a microwave? These buttons scattered around the microwave controls don't literally say "preset" on the label — instead, these options claim to cook foods in specific ways, like the buttons simply called "popcorn" or "baked potato" or even just "defrost." You've likely seen these labels on your appliance, and it's entirely possible that you've never once touched them. If you're like me, you like to microwave the old-fashioned way: by nuking the food for a minute, touching it to see if it's hot, and then placing it back in if it's still cool.

Should you use the microwave's popcorn button then, or those medium or low power options? Those preset buttons are deceptively simple. Microwaves work by bouncing microwave particles through the food (using a fancy tube called a magnetron), which vibrate the molecules in your food and heat them up. Many presets only control when the power is switched on or off while the food is cooking. By cycling the fancy magnetron tube on or off at different times during the cooking process, it can create an ideal heat level to warm up certain foods (or at least, it's supposed to). Other presets don't do anything beyond set a timer for a certain food's estimated cooking time. So, you might need to do a trial run before deciding whether or not your preset buttons work for you (and what dishes they work best with).