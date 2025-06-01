The Costco Food Court Item We'll Always Order (And We're Not Talking Hot Dogs)

Costco's food court is one of the most iconic aspects of the warehouse grocery chain, and while its only one of the great perks of having a Costco membership, it is easily among the most frequently utilized. However, even if we love tried and true food court items like pizza and hot dogs, there's something about Costco's strawberry banana smoothie, which Costco debuted earlier this year, that makes it a must-buy every time we're there.

The strawberry banana smoothie has an incredibly unique flavor that goes beyond the two fruits in its name; Costco's new smoothies also feature ingredients like pear purée, pineapple juice concentrate, and apple purée, which give the drink a multi-dimensional taste. Plus, seeing as the drink is only $2.99 at most locations — an ultra low price compared to the least expensive smoothie option at Smoothie King, where a small goes for about $8 – the drink is hard to pass up after a trip to the wholesale store. In fact, the strawberry banana smoothie ranked quite high on our list of the best Costco foods for under $10.