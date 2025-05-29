Can Shrimp Safely Be Eaten Raw?

Lots of seafood can be enjoyed raw — just look at the rainbow of sushi fish that's available to us. But is shrimp an ingredient you can eat raw? The answer is yes, but with some reservations involved. Shrimp can harbor things that make you sick, such as parasites, bacteria, and viruses; all of which can cause no-fun situations like food poisoning.

One of the more common bacteria that can live in shrimp is Vibrio, which is known to cause illness. With that in mind, it's best to cook it to a minimum temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, which fortunately doesn't take terribly long at all (but makes shrimp prone to overcooking). Dishes like aguachile or ceviche, where the shrimp is marinated in citrus juices to the point where the shrimp takes on a "cooked" texture, is a slightly safer bet than straight-up raw shrimp due to the high levels of acid in the juice. This is not the same as actually applying heat, so if you're trying your best to be careful, it's generally a better idea to cook the shrimp.

This all being said, people do enjoy raw shrimp dishes. But it's at least best to know what you're potentially up against in case you suffer from any adverse effects caused by enjoying it this way. It's all about covering your bases.