Can Shrimp Safely Be Eaten Raw?
Lots of seafood can be enjoyed raw — just look at the rainbow of sushi fish that's available to us. But is shrimp an ingredient you can eat raw? The answer is yes, but with some reservations involved. Shrimp can harbor things that make you sick, such as parasites, bacteria, and viruses; all of which can cause no-fun situations like food poisoning.
One of the more common bacteria that can live in shrimp is Vibrio, which is known to cause illness. With that in mind, it's best to cook it to a minimum temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, which fortunately doesn't take terribly long at all (but makes shrimp prone to overcooking). Dishes like aguachile or ceviche, where the shrimp is marinated in citrus juices to the point where the shrimp takes on a "cooked" texture, is a slightly safer bet than straight-up raw shrimp due to the high levels of acid in the juice. This is not the same as actually applying heat, so if you're trying your best to be careful, it's generally a better idea to cook the shrimp.
This all being said, people do enjoy raw shrimp dishes. But it's at least best to know what you're potentially up against in case you suffer from any adverse effects caused by enjoying it this way. It's all about covering your bases.
How people enjoy raw shrimp
If you're willing to hazard a bit of risk, one popular way people enjoy raw shrimp is via sushi or sashimi. Ebi is the cooked version of shrimp in the sushi world, while raw shrimp (sometimes labeled "sweet shrimp") is called amaebi. You'll also find a sushi shrimp eaten raw called botan ebi. I'm going to make a bit of an admission and say that I happily enjoy raw shrimp this way. Both amaebi and botan ebi are absolutely delicious since they're naturally sweet and silky when served uncooked. Sushi-grade shrimp is carefully sourced and handled, ideally having been frozen under certain conditions to kill any potential parasites or pathogens. I don't eat raw shrimp at home, though. I prefer to save it for special occasions like when I'm at a reputable restaurant.
Vulnerable populations (such as the immunocompromised, elderly, young, and pregnant) should generally steer clear of raw fish and shrimp altogether since they can be particularly susceptible to food poisoning. Even then, don't forget to buy shrimp that's in good condition, because it's highly perishable. So yes, you can eat shrimp raw under certain circumstances, but it's something that comes with a natural amount of risk which is why it's not a recommended practice from a food safety standpoint. If you're going to do it, just make sure you do so under controlled circumstances. Otherwise, cooking it is your best option.