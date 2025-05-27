These 2 States Are Finally Getting A Buc-Ee's As The Chain Expands North
The gas station wonder known as Buc-ee's draws in tourists and road trippers from all over the country. The company has several locations across nine states, but they are primarily in Texas and other Southern states with just a few outposts as far north (and west) as Missouri, Ohio, and Colorado. If you visit any one of them, you're likely to see license plates from any one of our 50 states. Mississippi and Virginia plates may not be so easy to spot anymore, though, because these two states are about to get their first Buc-ee's locations, meaning the cries of "Freeesh brisket on the board!" will soon be expanded.
The town of Pass Christian, Mississippi will be the home of the Magnolia State's very first Buc-ee's. It's scheduled to open on June 9, 2025. Like other locations, it will boast gas pumps numbering in the triple digits and while providing 200 new jobs to the area. On June 30, Virginia's first Buc-ee's will open in Rockingham County, with 74,000 square feet of space for legendary brisket slicing, Icee-slinging, and shopping — not to mention rows of gas pumps outside and exciting automatic car washes. This location will become the most northeastern Buc-ee's to date. These two new locations will likely be filled to the brim on their opening dates. Patrons will be there to fill up their tanks, their bellies, and their spirits with the kind of excitement that only Buc-ee's offers.
Why Buc-ee's is so much fun
If you've never been to Buc-ee's, it may be hard to imagine how people could get so excited for a gas station, but the thrill is real. This company is like the Disneyland of petrol stops. First of all, it's not unheard of to notice that all 100 (or more) gas pumps are occupied at the same time. Will your car run better on gas from Buc-ee's? Probably not. But at least you can say you were there.
Stepping inside, you'll see all the elements of a classic quick-stop gas station like snack foods, beverages, coffee stations, and the cleanest bathrooms you've ever seen -– literally. The company has been awarded the Cintas award for "Best Bathroom in America." Don't be surprised if you see visitors checking out the bathrooms just for the kick of it (not to worry, the stalls are fully enclosed).
Additionally, the souvenir section of Buc-ee's is astounding. Sure, there are t-shirts, hats, and keychains emblazoned with the company's gleeful beaver mascot, but there are also pool noodles, bathing suits, blankets, and boxer shorts. Then there's the infamous food which includes the aforementioned brisket sandwiches plus house-made fudge, jerky, candied nuts, burritos, addictive little corn snacks called Beaver Nuggets, and tons more. Did we mention the part of the store that sells home decor goods, cosmetics, outdoor items, and kitchenware? It's an amazing array of merchandise. Mississippi and Virginia are about to find out just how grand a gas station can be.