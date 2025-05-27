These 2 States Are Finally Getting A Buc-Ee's As The Chain Expands North

The gas station wonder known as Buc-ee's draws in tourists and road trippers from all over the country. The company has several locations across nine states, but they are primarily in Texas and other Southern states with just a few outposts as far north (and west) as Missouri, Ohio, and Colorado. If you visit any one of them, you're likely to see license plates from any one of our 50 states. Mississippi and Virginia plates may not be so easy to spot anymore, though, because these two states are about to get their first Buc-ee's locations, meaning the cries of "Freeesh brisket on the board!" will soon be expanded.

The town of Pass Christian, Mississippi will be the home of the Magnolia State's very first Buc-ee's. It's scheduled to open on June 9, 2025. Like other locations, it will boast gas pumps numbering in the triple digits and while providing 200 new jobs to the area. On June 30, Virginia's first Buc-ee's will open in Rockingham County, with 74,000 square feet of space for legendary brisket slicing, Icee-slinging, and shopping — not to mention rows of gas pumps outside and exciting automatic car washes. This location will become the most northeastern Buc-ee's to date. These two new locations will likely be filled to the brim on their opening dates. Patrons will be there to fill up their tanks, their bellies, and their spirits with the kind of excitement that only Buc-ee's offers.