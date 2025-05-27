Why Trader Joe's KitKat Copycat Is One Of The Worst Chocolate Bars It Sells

It should come as no surprise to fans of the Trader Joe's grocery chain that many of its brand items are created to reproduce the taste and look of products by other major food manufacturers. Many of these 'dupes' have developed a following of their own, such as Magnifisauce, a McDonald's Big Mac sauce copycat, or the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, a Takis carbon copy which customers crowned as their favorite four years in a row. However, not all Trader Joe's dupes are created equal.

Case in point: Trader Joe's Chocolate Covered Wafer Cookie, which did not place highly in our list of best and worst Trader Joe's chocolate bars. The company is clearly drawing a connection between its product and KitKat. For example, both feature wafer cookies coated in milk chocolate and packaged in a bright red wrapper.

However, the similarities ended there. Our reviewer in the article above noted, "The item plays out like a mix between a KitKat and those cheap cookies sold at drugstores made from lightweight wafers with sweetened paste in between the layers." No one is going to mistake that write-up as a ringing endorsement.