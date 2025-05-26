The Spicy Addition That Transforms Bland Coleslaw

Creamy-yet-tangy coleslaw is always a crowd-pleasing side dish at cookouts, but there's no doubt that it can sometimes be lackluster or, dare we say it, bland. And, while there are lots of surprising ingredients to boost your coleslaw's flavor, one in particular really amps up the taste: sriracha. With ingredients like red chili peppers, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and salt, the hot sauce adds an injection of heat to liven up the cool mayo-based salad (yes, coleslaw is a salad). Sriracha also brings a tanginess, which offsets the richness, and adds a touch of sweetness for the perfect flavor balance.

The easiest way to make a sriracha slaw is to mix the hot sauce with some regular store-bought or homemade mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, citrus juice or vinegar, sugar, and salt. Stir this dressing into your chosen mix of shredded vegetables and let it sit in the fridge for an hour so that the flavors can develop. Alternatively, ditch the dairy and add a spoonful of sriracha to a nutty Asian-inspired dressing made with tahini, sesame seeds, mirin, salty soy sauce, and zesty lime juice.

As well as making a great accompaniment to smoky grilled meats, you can serve the spiced slaw in a variety of different ways. Try it as a topping for burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, or hot dogs. Spoon it into homemade one-pan fish tacos for extra crunch and heat. Or simply pile the spicy salad into a cold sandwich with sliced deli meats or rich cheddar cheese.