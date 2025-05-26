The Spicy Addition That Transforms Bland Coleslaw
Creamy-yet-tangy coleslaw is always a crowd-pleasing side dish at cookouts, but there's no doubt that it can sometimes be lackluster or, dare we say it, bland. And, while there are lots of surprising ingredients to boost your coleslaw's flavor, one in particular really amps up the taste: sriracha. With ingredients like red chili peppers, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and salt, the hot sauce adds an injection of heat to liven up the cool mayo-based salad (yes, coleslaw is a salad). Sriracha also brings a tanginess, which offsets the richness, and adds a touch of sweetness for the perfect flavor balance.
The easiest way to make a sriracha slaw is to mix the hot sauce with some regular store-bought or homemade mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, citrus juice or vinegar, sugar, and salt. Stir this dressing into your chosen mix of shredded vegetables and let it sit in the fridge for an hour so that the flavors can develop. Alternatively, ditch the dairy and add a spoonful of sriracha to a nutty Asian-inspired dressing made with tahini, sesame seeds, mirin, salty soy sauce, and zesty lime juice.
As well as making a great accompaniment to smoky grilled meats, you can serve the spiced slaw in a variety of different ways. Try it as a topping for burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, or hot dogs. Spoon it into homemade one-pan fish tacos for extra crunch and heat. Or simply pile the spicy salad into a cold sandwich with sliced deli meats or rich cheddar cheese.
More ways to spice up classic coleslaw
Sriracha coleslaw is sure to become the star of your next grilling session, but if you fancy experimenting further, there are plenty more ways to bring the heat. Try switching the sriracha for another peppery variety you like, such as Frank's Red Hot sauce (or the Aldi dupe). Or simply add some more spice by incorporating hotter vegetables into your regular slaw — think sliced serrano chilies or slivers of pungent raw radish.
For a different flavor profile, choose aromatic and earthy harissa. Just mix a couple of tablespoons of the paste with mayonnaise, lemon juice, and salt, and use it to dress your shredded vegetables. Add some fresh, fragrant herbs like parsley and dill to really take things up a level, and serve it alongside grilled chicken or fish. Or go for gochujang paste mixed with ginger, sesame oil, lime juice, fish sauce, and a touch of brown sugar for a Korean-inspired coleslaw that positively bursts with flavor. Scatter some cilantro and chopped peanuts across the slaw before serving to amp up the texture. It would work perfectly with Korean-style barbecue.
Alternatively, mix a good brand of plain yogurt with lime juice, chili, and toasted cumin seeds for an Indian-inspired dressing. Try adding some peppery mustard seeds or coconut shreds for even more flavor. Or go for turmeric and lemon for an earthy yet fresh bite. Serve the slaw with spiced salmon or vegetable kebabs — just remember to soak and freeze wooden skewers before grilling so they don't burn.