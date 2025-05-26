Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Late-Night Snack Puts A Gourmet Spin On A British Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all have our go-to comfort food dishes. Gordon Ramsay's last meal would start with a full English breakfast featuring scrambled eggs, back bacon, sausages, black pudding (aka blood sausage), and baked beans. And that last ingredient also pops up in his favorite late-night snack: beans on toast, a popular British dish. It's so beloved in the U.K., in fact, that a 2025 YouGov survey shows that beans on toast ranks in the top 10 British dishes.

British baked beans are different from their American counterparts — they're less sweet, and the navy beans (called haricot there) come in a thick, savory, tomato-based sauce. Heinz produces one of the most recognizable and well-liked brands (called Heinz Beanz) across the pond, which you can sometimes find in the U.S. in the international section of grocery stores or specialty shops, or buy online. In its most basic form, British-style beans on toast simply involves heating up the canned baked beans and spooning them onto slices of hot buttered toast. Ramsay, however, likes to kick things up a notch for a much more gourmet creation.

To add some spice to his baked beans, Ramsay includes extra ingredients such as chili flakes and a hot sauce like Tabasco, as well as some punchy garlic. He uses toasted sourdough rather than the usual white sliced farmhouse bread, and then tops the beans with a duck egg and some umami-rich parmesan cheese. Finally, the dish is quickly broiled for a hot, bubbling finish.