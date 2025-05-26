Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Late-Night Snack Puts A Gourmet Spin On A British Classic
We all have our go-to comfort food dishes. Gordon Ramsay's last meal would start with a full English breakfast featuring scrambled eggs, back bacon, sausages, black pudding (aka blood sausage), and baked beans. And that last ingredient also pops up in his favorite late-night snack: beans on toast, a popular British dish. It's so beloved in the U.K., in fact, that a 2025 YouGov survey shows that beans on toast ranks in the top 10 British dishes.
British baked beans are different from their American counterparts — they're less sweet, and the navy beans (called haricot there) come in a thick, savory, tomato-based sauce. Heinz produces one of the most recognizable and well-liked brands (called Heinz Beanz) across the pond, which you can sometimes find in the U.S. in the international section of grocery stores or specialty shops, or buy online. In its most basic form, British-style beans on toast simply involves heating up the canned baked beans and spooning them onto slices of hot buttered toast. Ramsay, however, likes to kick things up a notch for a much more gourmet creation.
To add some spice to his baked beans, Ramsay includes extra ingredients such as chili flakes and a hot sauce like Tabasco, as well as some punchy garlic. He uses toasted sourdough rather than the usual white sliced farmhouse bread, and then tops the beans with a duck egg and some umami-rich parmesan cheese. Finally, the dish is quickly broiled for a hot, bubbling finish.
More ways to elevate British-style baked beans
If, like Gordon Ramsay, you fancy boosting the taste and texture of baked beans with extra ingredients, there are lots of options. Add diced bacon or sausage for a heartier touch — the latter is so popular in the U.K. that Heinz sells a variety of beans that come with sausages already in the can. Beyond Ramsay's hot sauce, you could opt for ginger, garlic, chili, and toasted spices, or take things in a different direction with Italian herbs. While the celebrity chef favors parmesan, shredded cheddar is another popular topping — or you could go for melty mozzarella if you've gone down the Italian herb route.
Want to experiment further? Make your own baked beans. Ramsay's preferred recipe combines navy beans with smoky pancetta, chili, garlic, onions, a good brand of Worcestershire sauce, cider vinegar for tanginess, and brown sugar for a touch of caramelized sweetness. Add some chicken stock for more of a savory flavor, or some ketchup or tomato paste to amp up the tomatoey flavor. And if you're using dried beans rather than canned, simmer them with fragrant herbs like thyme and bay leaves for an aromatic flavor boost.
Whichever type of beans you're using, serve them alongside other carby options rather than toast for a twist on the traditional U.K. dish. Ramsay likes to accompany his homemade beans with crispy golden potato cakes, which is a great way to use up leftover mashed potato. Or use the saucy beans to fill a British-style jacket potato — add some grated cheddar, too, for a comforting cheesy classic.