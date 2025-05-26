How Walmart's Great Value Chocolate Bars Compare To The Name Brands

Walmart's entire, stated reason for being is to save its customers money whenever possible. In that vein, it operates like so many other grocery and retail chains do by offering store brand, or private label, versions of name brand products. Often no-frills, low-key takes on well-known foods, treats, and snacks, the Great Value line is the name listed on Walmart's unfailingly cheaper versions of national, famous products. In the 2020s, Walmart's Great Value line quietly welcomed in some new items: budget-priced candy bars that are obviously intended to compete with (or offer a cheaper counterpart to) well-entrenched treats made by manufacturers like Hershey and Mars.

One notable difference is that Great Value candy bars — sold in both individual sizes and larger multi-serving packages at checkout stands — are quite cheap. Chocolate bars (even those not purchased at Walmart) used to cost under a dollar. The Great Value ones continue that trend for the most part. The other differences are numerous. Unfortunately, while some Great Value items taste just as good, if not better, than the brand-names, not everything that sets these candy bars apart is positive. Here's a head-to-head, side-by-side comparison, pitting the chocolate bars everyone knows up against their Walmart-exclusive imitators.