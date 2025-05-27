How To Make Taco Bell-Inspired Refried Beans Right At Home
We know there's lots to love from Taco Bell's menu, but there's something oddly comforting about the refried beans in particular. Made using pink and pinto beans, they're warm, smooth, and just bland enough to go with everything — but in a good way. Those refried beans always feel a little creamier than what you get when you crack open a can at home. The good news is that you can rid yourself of this disappointment, and it's not by heading to the nearest drive-thru. You can easily create a very similar version in your own kitchen. The only ingredients you need are a can of refried beans and some water.
It's super simple because all you have to do is take a can of your favorite refried beans (I would just use the Taco Bell version from the grocery store), and pop it open. Refried beans are generally quite thick right out of the can. You'll heat them while gradually adding water. As you stir, the mixture loosens into something soft and scoopable, which is closer to that signature fast-food texture than you might expect. No fancy seasonings or additional ingredients are required unless you want to customize things a little more.
Use the right ratio for texture that's just right
If you've ever nuked refried beans and thought, "Wow, this is both too thick and extremely dry," you're not alone. Straight out of the can, they're more like spackle than a side dish. But what sets Taco Bell's beans apart from other refried beans is really the consistency.
They're not dry, crumbly, or pasty; they're almost silky smooth. And the trick to recreating that texture lies in balancing the beans with just enough water. You'll want to heat the beans gently in a saucepan on the stove, using low to medium heat so they don't scorch. As they start to warm through, add water in small increments, stirring thoroughly between each addition.
The goal is to thin the beans into a spreadable but not watery consistency. About ⅓ cup of water per 16-ounce can might do the trick, but it's not a strict science. Some store-bought refried beans are thicker than others. Your preference matters too. Thicker beans work well in layered dips or burritos, while thinner ones make great nacho toppings or side dishes.
Quick ways to use them beyond a side dish
Once your beans are soft and creamy, you've got a lot of options beyond simply serving them on the side. For starters, they make an excellent base for nachos. Spread them over a layer of tortilla chips, add your favorite toppings — shredded cheese, salsa, jalapeños — and pop it all in the oven until warm and melty. You can also smear them into a tortilla with a little cheese for a quick bean and cheese burrito that's just as satisfying as anything from the drive-thru.
Another easy use is folding them into breakfast dishes. Try wrapping them into a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, salsa, and potatoes. Or layer them in a taco salad for added creaminess and flavor. They also work well in casseroles, as a layer in Mexican-style lasagna, or even as a spread on toast with sliced avocado for something a little different.
If you do want to tweak the flavor a bit, it's easy. Add a pinch of garlic powder, cumin, or chili powder while the beans are heating. Or stir in shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese for a richer version. But honestly, the basic water-and-bean trick is enough to take a can of store-bought beans from forgettable to fast-food-worthy.