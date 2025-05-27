How To Make Taco Bell-Inspired Refried Beans Right At Home

We know there's lots to love from Taco Bell's menu, but there's something oddly comforting about the refried beans in particular. Made using pink and pinto beans, they're warm, smooth, and just bland enough to go with everything — but in a good way. Those refried beans always feel a little creamier than what you get when you crack open a can at home. The good news is that you can rid yourself of this disappointment, and it's not by heading to the nearest drive-thru. You can easily create a very similar version in your own kitchen. The only ingredients you need are a can of refried beans and some water.

It's super simple because all you have to do is take a can of your favorite refried beans (I would just use the Taco Bell version from the grocery store), and pop it open. Refried beans are generally quite thick right out of the can. You'll heat them while gradually adding water. As you stir, the mixture loosens into something soft and scoopable, which is closer to that signature fast-food texture than you might expect. No fancy seasonings or additional ingredients are required unless you want to customize things a little more.