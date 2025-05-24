Which Type Of Meat Has The Most Protein?

If you've gone to some kind of fast casual restaurant where you are prompted to assemble a bowl (Chipotle, Cava, things of that nature), you may have been asked to "choose your protein." This is just a way to ask what kind of meat, or meat-adjacent product, you might want to eat; after all, those who are more nutrition-conscious may want to seek out as much protein as possible. But what kind of meat will give you the biggest bang for your buck? On a per-ounce basis, most kinds of meat have similar protein levels, but if you really want to proteinmaxx, you might want to invest in some jerky.

According to a study by Johns Hopkins, most kinds of meat contain similar amounts of protein per ounce. Beef, chicken, pork, turkey, duck: They all come out to around 7 grams of protein per ounce. But if you dry out some beef or turkey and turn it into jerky, you'll get about 10 to 15 grams of protein per ounce. Why is that the case? Well, by drying out a piece of meat, you remove water, thereby concentrating the protein more intensely. Indeed, jerky can contain up to twice as much protein per ounce as its non-jerky counterpart. Jerky may not be cheap, but it is tasty, and, in moderation, it can even have some health benefits. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes if you make it at home.