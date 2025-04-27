11 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Homemade Beef Jerky, According To The Pros

As delicious as it is unpretentious, beef jerky has roots dating back to the Native Americans, who dried meat as a preservation method. This humble snack is known as an ideal source of on-the-go protein, and is popular with hikers, athletes, road trippers, and those following paleo and keto diets. The portable meat packs a significant protein punch, and is also a good source of essential iron and immune-boosting zinc. While it's easily accessible at almost any gas station or convenience store across the country, there are several benefits to making tasty beef jerky at home. If you've purchased the dried beef recently, you know that it isn't cheap. Beef jerky is expensive for several reasons, but the good news is that making your own is significantly more cost-effective. Also, prepackaged beef jerky tends to be high in salt, making it an unhealthy snacking option for those on a low-sodium diet. Making jerky yourself allows you to tailor it to your specific needs.

Although beef jerky is a simple snack made with just a few ingredients, making it from scratch is anything but simple. Creating taste-tempting dried beef strips is a science, and anything from using the wrong cut of meat to not slicing it properly can result in less-than-favorable results. I spoke to beef jerky experts Jess Pryles, founder of Hardcore Carnivore, and Will Wagner, founder of jerkyholic.com, to learn which beginner's mistakes to avoid so that you'll be a happy camper on your next outdoor adventure, or anywhere you want to enjoy your homemade dried beef.