11 Best Food Dehydrators Under $100, According To Reviews
Gone are the days when people used to sun-dry their fruit, vegetables, and protein to extend their shelf life. Today, food dehydrators are all the rage. Not only have they simplified the process of drying food, but they have also made it much faster and safer.
Whether it's fruit, vegetables, jerky, or herbs, dehydrated snacks have a relatively long use-by date and tend to be healthier than many store-bought alternatives. This is because drying food at home involves minimal processing, keeping it free from added sugars and preservatives. Plus, dehydrated food retains a high level of nutrients that can be lost in more heavily processed products.
Dehydrating food at home needn't be expensive. While some high-end dehydrators can be pricey, there are plenty of budget-friendly options out there that offer a surprising number of functions and deliver great results. To bring you a list of the best food dehydrators under $100 at the time of writing (April 2025), we analyzed countless customer reviews, focusing on value for money, performance, and general ease of use.
Elite Gourmet EFD319 Food Dehydrator
The Elite Gourmet EFD319 Food Dehydrator features five stackable trays to accommodate a variety of fruit, vegetables, proteins, and other produce. Fully adjustable, the appliance stands at 8.5 inches when lowered and 10.75 when extended. Plus, it comes with a built-in heating element and fan at the base for even heat distribution throughout the unit. Available in black and white, the Elite Gourmet EFD319 Food Dehydrator is dishwasher safe and can be set at between 95 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit.
At just $40, the Elite Gourmet EFD319 Food Dehydrator comes with many of the features of more expensive dehydrators, with many reviewers pointing out that it offers great value for money. For example, one Amazon customer praises the gadget, saying, "Dries quickly and well. Easy to use and clean. Very good value and product. Quiet and good design." A Walmart shopper is also happy with the product, noting, "I love that this has a two height option because it makes it much easier to dehydrate my herbs depending if they are leaves or blossoms. I've made sweet potato chips, dehydrated orange peels for tea and incense, banana and plantain chips, and fruit strips ... and they were PERFECT."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Elite Gourmet EFD319 Food Dehydrator from Walmart starting at $40.
Septree Compact Food Dehydrator
Featuring four stainless steel trays and a streamlined body, the Septree Compact Food Dehydrator makes a handsome addition to any kitchen. The easy-to-operate touchpad display located on top of the device allows you to adjust the drying time and temperature between 70 and 190 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, the time function can be set in 30-minute increments for up to 24 hours of dehydration. The Septree Compact Food Dehydrator comes with 400 watts, which makes it powerful enough to ensure consistent airflow throughout the unit.
The Septree Compact Food Dehydrator has received the thumbs up from online shoppers for both its quality and functionality. One impressed Septree customer says, "Septree 4 tray food dehydrator is small [but] holds about 2 lbs of beef jerky. Easy to set time and temperature. Stainless steel trays make for easy cleanup." An Amazon reviewer agrees, saying, "The unit looks good, has a small footprint, the front hinged door opens easily and all the way for loading, and the noise is not excessive ... The touch menu on top of the unit is easy to use and remembers previous settings so it is a one-touch to start another batch."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Septree Compact Food Dehydrator from Amazon starting at $85.
COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine
Running on 350 watts, the COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine is powerful enough to deliver even, consistent drying across multiple trays. While the machine comes with five BPA-free trays, it can be expanded to seven trays for larger batches of food. The unit can be programmed to operate between 95 and 165 degrees Fahrenheit in one degree increments and set to run up to 48 hours for ultimate control. The COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine also features an automatic shut-off function and comes with a handy recipe book.
The COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine has received glowing reviews from many customers, who compliment the device on its ease-of-use and precise temperature control. A case in point is one Amazon shopper who describes the unit as "fantastic," adding, "One of the standout features of this dehydrator is its temperature control. It was incredibly easy to use, allowing me to adjust the temperature to the perfect setting for each batch of fruits I dehydrated. Whether it was delicate fruits or heartier vegetables, the temperature control offered precise adjustments, ensuring consistent and thorough drying." Another Amazon customer shares this view, saying, "I certainly like the digital display which shows time and temperature. It's easy to set and you get a constant readout of time and temperature until it's done."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the COSORI Food Dehydrator Machine from COSORI starting at $50.
OSTBA Food Dehydrator
From dehydrating apple peels, slices, or rings to drying homemade beef jerky, the OSTBA Food Dehydrator has your back. Available with either electronic or dial controls, the gadget caters to users who appreciate simple dial-based settings as well as those who prefer digital precision. The device comes with five stackable, BPA-free trays that can be expanded from a total height of 7.9 to 9.8 inches depending on the thickness of the food. The trays are transparent, letting you monitor the dehydration process, and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The OSTBA Food Dehydrator features a temperature range of 95 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.
Most home chefs are satisfied with the OSTBA Food Dehydrator, with many noting that the unit is surprisingly effective for its compact size. For instance, one Amazon user describes the OSTBA as a great product, elaborating, "I was surprised by the capacity this has! It's fast and effective. You can take out extra trays you don't need so I feel like that makes the dehydrating time more effective. No weird smell and light weight. One of the quieter dehydrators I have used." A Walmart customer echoes this, saying, "This is my second dehydrator and it's smaller than my previous one and I think it's more efficient. I really like it. I'm glad I bought it."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the OSTBA Food Dehydrator from Amazon starting at $50.
Commercial Chef Food Dehydrator
With a price tag of around $35, the Commercial Chef Food Dehydrator is a budget-friendly choice for newbies wanting to experiment with drying fruits, veggies, or aromatics from their home herb garden. Although it runs on just 280 watts, the Commercial Chef Food Dehydrator is powerful enough to remove moisture from small batches of food. The five-tray gadget offers temperatures between 104 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit, easily adjustable with a twist of a dial. Plus, it's small enough to be easily stored when not in use.
Customers appreciate how well the Commercial Chef Food Dehydrator works and how simple it is to operate. A great illustration of this is one Walmart reviewer who says, "This is my first experience drying vegetables and herbs. [I] needed something easy to use with good instructions, and this unit fit the bill completely!" An ODP Business reviewer also says that the gadget is ideal for beginners, noting, "I bought this a month ago ... to dry my oyster mushrooms and it did an amazing job. It was super easy to operate even though I was worried since I'd never used one before, but one turn of a knob and a few hours later ... they were amazingly crisp and ready to store. It also comes apart so easily and it made the whole process kinda fun."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Commercial Chef Food Dehydrator from Amazon starting at $35.
Cuisinart DHR-20P1 Food Dehydrator
The Cuisinart DHR-20P1 Food Dehydrator is a simple gadget with a fair bit of power. Featuring five stackable, BPA-free drying racks and a fruit roll up sheet, the 620-watt unit makes drying fruit, veggies, and protein a breeze. It also comes with 552 square inches of dehydrating space, allowing you to dry a decent amount of produce in one go. The Cuisinart DHR-20P1 Food Dehydrator features very straightforward controls, with four drying options: fan only, low, medium and high.
Amateur chefs seem happy with the Cuisinart DHR-20P1 Food Dehydrator, praising the gadget's user-friendly design and effectiveness. One Amazon shopper says, "With its 620 watts of power, it efficiently dehydrates a variety of foods, making them perfect for picky eaters who have texture issues. The adjustable temperature settings allow for precise control, ensuring that fruits, vegetables, and meats are dried to perfection." A Home Depot shopper shares a similar opinion, noting, "I have used my new dehydrator almost every day with a variety of crops: tomatoes, peppers, and apples. The results have been excellent! It is also easy to clean."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Cuisinart DHR-20P1 Food Dehydrator from Best Buy starting at $68.
Presto 06300 Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator
Almost UFO-like in appearance, the Presto 06300 Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator features four drying trays, with the option of adding four more for larger batches of food. The trays can be collapsed down for easier storage in tight spaces. Both the heating element and fan are located on the top of the appliance to ensure uniform airflow and drying without the need to rotate trays during the drying process. The Presto 06300 Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator runs on 600 watts of power and a preset temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Despite not offering adjustable temperature control, the Presto 06300 Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator delivers solid value for its price. One happy Walmart reviewer says that the gadget "pays for itself quickly," adding, "The dehydrator works as described. Although there is only one temperature, this is easily adjusted. Prop the lid to let heat escape. I used a wooden clothes pin. The first item I dehydrated was sliced mushrooms. Each one dehydrated evenly [without] hardening." Another Walmart shopper concurs, saying, "Love it! So easy to use, just plug it in. We have had it for less [than] a week and already made apple chips and beef jerky, none lasted for more than a few hours."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Presto 06300 Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator from Walmart starting at $54.
NESCO FD-75A Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator
The main appeal of the NESCO FD-75A Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator lies in its 600 watts of power, which means less waiting around for your snacks. In fact, the appliance is said to dry food four times faster than many other dehydrators. It's also larger than many other appliances in its price range, with the possibility of stacking as many as 12 BPA-free drying trays (the unit comes with five trays). The NESCO FD-75A Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator can be set to temperatures between 95 and 165 degrees Fahrenheit for drying everything from delicate herbs to thick slices of jerky.
The NESCO FD-75A Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator has been lauded by customers for its performance and straightforward controls. One Walmart shopper says they love the appliance, explaining, "I did a lot of research on dehydrators before I chose this one and I am glad this is the one I chose!!!! ... I started the beef jerky at 9:00pm and it was done by 2:00am. The beef jerky is the best just like my grandpa used to make!!! The dehydrator worked like a champ and is super quiet!!!!" An Amazon shopper highlights that the NESCO FD-75A is a great dehydrator for beginners, saying, "Works great for me. Good machine to learn on. Easy to operate and clean."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the NESCO FD-75A Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator from Walmart starting at $88.
Homdox Food Dehydrator
Available in black and red, the Homdox Food Dehydrator features eight BPA-free trays to prepare nutritious snacks for the entire family. The trays can be nested for convenient storage. The appliance also comes with a solid mat for dehydrating liquids and a fine mesh mat for drying herbs. All the accessories can be popped in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. With customizable settings, the Homdox Food Dehydrator can be programmed to run at temperatures between 95 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 72 hours. The Homdox Food Dehydrator comes with 400 watts of power for effective air circulation throughout the appliance.
Aside from some shoppers complaining about inadequate product instructions, most seem to appreciate the Homdox Food Dehydrator for its capacity, simple operations, and easy cleanup. This is exemplified by one Amazon reviewer who says, "The Homdox Dehydrator has been a welcome addition to our kitchen. ... While it may not have all the bells and whistles of high-end dehydrators, it certainly gets the job done. ... The included instruction and cooking book is a nice touch, but we've found more comprehensive tips and tricks online." Another satisfied Amazon shopper also says that the dehydrator works well, adding, "Overall for the value this is the king of dehydrators. At this price point you don't really get performance on this level."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Homdox Food Dehydrator from Amazon starting at $70.
Seeutek Food Dehydrator
The Seeutek Food Dehydrator combines stainless steel with transparent, BPA-free plastic to deliver both durability and a clear view of your food as it dehydrates. Plus, it features five stackable trays that can be adjusted in height to accommodate thicker and thinner produce. Built with ease of use in mind, the 240-watt appliance incorporates an on/off switch and a dial that offers a temperature range from 95 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The Seeutek Food Dehydrator also comes bundled with four reusable storage bags for storing dehydrated food.
The Seeutek Food Dehydrator has been well received by the majority of amateur chefs. One enthusiastic Amazon customer says they weren't expecting the appliance to work so well, considering its budget-friendly price tag. "Very lightweight and compact for easy storage in my kitchen cabinet. ... Sometimes it dries things faster and more efficiently than I expected, on humid days it may take longer or an extra day to dry things. I'm very happy with the texture of things I made such as banana chips, dried cherries, tofu jerky, and carne asada jerky," they explain. Another Amazon user also shares their approval, saying, "Easy to use, easy to clean, barely hear it while it's being used. Hardly takes up any space. Drying time was on schedule with the recipe I used."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Seeutek Food Dehydrator from Amazon starting at $42.
NutriChef Food Dehydrator
With color options in classic black and white, the NutriChef Food Dehydrator fits the aesthetics of most kitchens. The disc-shaped appliance features five removable drying trays, which are heated using 600 watts of power to achieve even dehydration. The NutriChef Food Dehydrator is also very straightforward to operate. Simply turn it on with the on/off switch and use the built-in dial to set it to your desired temperature level: low, medium, or high. While this isn't specified on the machine, the high setting corresponds to 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
The NutriChef Food Dehydrator has earned recommendations from reviewers. As one user on Amazon puts it, "this is the one," explaining, "Absolutely love the sleek design, nice size, easy to operate. Works amazingly great — as promised if not better! ... Easy clean up, too! ... So glad we decided to buy this one!!!" A NutriChef shopper is also happy with their purchase, noting, "Love the product. Now I can make my own fruit trail mix and other healthy preserved fruits. Easy to use and clean. Nice design that sits handsomely on my kitchen counter."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase NutriChef Food Dehydrator from Amazon starting at $60.
Methodology
Dehydrated snacks are a healthy alternative to the processed junk food advertised on the internet and television. By making your own dried snacks at home, you are in control. You can turn fresh ingredients into delicious treats with no hidden ingredients like added sugars and artificial preservatives.
A food dehydrator can pay for itself quickly, especially if it doesn't cost a fortune to begin with. Our roundup of the best food dehydrators under $100 is based on an evaluation of hundreds of shopper reviews. To ensure a full and balanced picture, we paid specific attention to how users rated each unit's specs, quality, performance, power, and ease of use.