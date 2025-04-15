11 Best Food Dehydrators Under $100, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gone are the days when people used to sun-dry their fruit, vegetables, and protein to extend their shelf life. Today, food dehydrators are all the rage. Not only have they simplified the process of drying food, but they have also made it much faster and safer.

Whether it's fruit, vegetables, jerky, or herbs, dehydrated snacks have a relatively long use-by date and tend to be healthier than many store-bought alternatives. This is because drying food at home involves minimal processing, keeping it free from added sugars and preservatives. Plus, dehydrated food retains a high level of nutrients that can be lost in more heavily processed products.

Dehydrating food at home needn't be expensive. While some high-end dehydrators can be pricey, there are plenty of budget-friendly options out there that offer a surprising number of functions and deliver great results. To bring you a list of the best food dehydrators under $100 at the time of writing (April 2025), we analyzed countless customer reviews, focusing on value for money, performance, and general ease of use.