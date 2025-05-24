12 Mistakes You're Making When Ordering Takeout
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Takeout food is about as convenient as it gets — you place your order, go in the restaurant, take it home, and devour it. Simple, right? Well, yes and no. While ordering takeout isn't exactly rocket science, there is a science to it. From start to finish, there's a way to go about placing a pickup order that can not only save you money but potentially make your food more satisfying to eat as well.
In the upcoming post, we're diving into some of the most relatably common mistakes we see people make when ordering takeout. From route planning to order details, we're here to show you not only how to place an order more efficiently, but how to increase the likelihood that your takeout meal will be more enjoyable (and safe) to eat.
Sound interesting? If so, then stick around. We're dishing up the details on 12 of the most common mistakes people make when ordering takeout.
Waiting until you're extremely hungry to place an order
Waiting until the last minute to do virtually anything isn't usually a great idea, but when it comes to food, staying ahead of the curve is even more important. Attempting to order food amid hunger pangs and intense cravings is a recipe for over-consumption, which can simultaneously lead to overspending. The amount of food that's typically enough to satiate your appetite can suddenly become a massive takeout order that may include unnecessary items you didn't intend to order.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with placing large orders — we do it all the time. The key here is to resist the urge to overspend simply because you're feeling hungry enough to eat the restaurant menu. Rather than waiting until the last minute, try placing your order ahead of time at an hour when you know you'll be hungry. Doing it this way ensures your food will be ready for collection on time and that it only contains what you intended, without the extras you're more likely to long for during your hangriest moments.
Lastly, be sure to avoid placing your takeout order during busy restaurant times, if you can. There's nothing like having to fight through swarms of people and crowded parking lots when hunger calls.
Forgetting about app deals and coupons
This one's kind of a no-brainer, but it bears repeating, especially if you tend to avoid mobile apps. While most of us know that clipping coupons is usually a good idea when ordering takeout, some may not know that placing an order through a mobile app can sometimes get you perks you never knew existed.
McDonald's, for example, offers several mobile deals at the time of publication, including perks like free food just for downloading the app. Love cold subs? Don't make the common Jersey Mike's ordering mistake of forgetting to utilize its app. The popular sandwich chain offers loyalty points that often translate to free food and other goodies over time, all of which can usually be tracked through mobile. In addition to free grub and other benefits, restaurant apps tend to offer convenient ways to pay and pick up, including curbside options at select takeout locations.
Though the best deals often come from downloading restaurant apps directly, there are a few other ways you can go about saving money on takeout. Consider third-party apps like "Raise," which make it possible to earn cashback on your takeout purchase, or try purchasing gift cards at a discounted price for your own personal use in the future. Whatever your money-saving strategy, although coupon clipping, app downloading, and hunting down deals take time, the potential savings almost always make it worth it — especially if you order takeout often.
Ordering takeout from a distant restaurant
We all have our favorite takeout joints, and some are closer to home than others. When hankerings arise, it can be tempting to drive out to a not-so-local takeout venue, but beware; this mistake could leave you less satisfied in the end.
You may find yourself faced with several issues when ordering takeout from a distant restaurant. The first and most obvious is that your food will likely be cold by the time you make it home. It goes without saying that takeout isn't quite the same when it's enjoyed at room temperature, or worse, ice cold, depending on how far you've traveled.
Another downside to consider is the possibility of human error — we all make mistakes, and restaurant staff aren't immune to them. If you're anything like us, you won't even notice anything is wrong until you've gotten home, in which case returning to the restaurant might be a hassle, to say the least. Even if you happen to notice a discrepancy with your order while still onsite, you'll still need to wait for the restaurant to correct the error (and maybe even re-cook the food) before you can finally set off for home to enjoy your meal. The moral of the story? Save yourself the headache, and order takeout from a restaurant close to home.
Not ordering enough food so that there are leftovers
Remember how we mentioned that ordering a larger takeout meal might not be spontaneous, but rather, an intentional venture? By consciously ordering more food, you could actually be saving yourself time and money — but in order to reap the benefits, you'll want to place your order the correct way.
First, make sure the food you're picking up will make good leftovers in the first place. Some food items keep better than others, and certain restaurants, including Asian and Mexican, often offer larger portions with generous side dishes wrapped in the price of the meal. Minor upgrades, like adding more veggies or an extra side dish (hellllo, egg rolls) can add more bulk to your feast, making it so that you can enjoy the food twice over — or maybe even more than that.
One thing to keep in mind is that this tip works differently for everyone, since not all share the same appetite. While one person might only eat one or two slices of pizza in one sitting, another might eat the entire pie. If you have a large appetite, it could mean that ordering enough food to last several meals could be synonymous with an overly expensive takeout bill — in that case, it might be best to stick to a traditional one-and-done order.
Insisting on ordering drinks with your meal every time you order takeout
We may get some flak for this one, but ordering a drink with every takeout meal isn't entirely necessary. We get it — sodas, teas, and coffees taste great alongside the food from your favorite eatery. Even so, most folks already have their fridges stocked with water and other beverages, making ordering an extra drink a bit redundant. In the mood for a soda but don't have any on hand at home? Go ahead and order it, but make a special note to pick up a case of your favorite soda from your local market to keep on hand for the next time you place a takeout order. Chances are, for the price you'd pay for a couple of bottles of soda at your local takeout restaurant, you could get a larger pack of the same from the grocery store for virtually the same price.
Oh, and lest you think this concept only applies to soda, tea, and coffee beverages, think again. Even bottled water can cost a pretty penny, with some restaurants charging $2 or more for a single bottle. In these instances, it's much better to cop an entire case of water bottles for only a couple of dollars more to have for the next time you place a takeout order.
Neglecting to request condiments and other enhancements
Many restaurants will allow you to order extra dips, spreads, seasonings, or glazes when you pick up takeout, and it'd be silly not to take advantage of that, especially when it's free. For example, we love asking our favorite local pizza chain restaurant to pair our order with packets of parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes, as these additions make the pizza more flavorful. The best part? If you don't use everything given, you can (usually) tuck it away in a dry, cool place for use next time.
Of course, pizza chains aren't the only takeout venues to offer customers yummy enhancements like these; other eateries have similar offerings, like the sweet and sour sauce or chili garlic sauce options you may be able to request from your local Chinese joint. Don't forget the complimentary chips and salsa that some Mexican restaurants sometimes offer — though not exactly a condiment, it's sure nice to be able to have extra food for little to no cost.
Speaking of cost, we realize some of these additions may get pricey, especially if you're requesting multiple extras and the restaurant isn't offering them for free. Be sure to inquire about pricing before placing your order. While some takeout restaurants may be happy to give you complimentary condiments, dips, and food enhancements, others may go as far as tacking on a fee for every tasty addition you ask for.
Disregarding the need to reheat food that arrives cold
This mistake might seem like a minor one, but actually, eating food that's lukewarm or cold could potentially make you sick. According to the USDA, warm cooked food should be kept at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or higher to prevent bacterial growth. Once left at room temperature for more than two hours (or an hour at temperatures 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above) it is no longer safe for consumption.
At this point, you're probably wondering how the heck you'll know the internal temperature of your takeout food when you get it home. Thankfully, purchasing a simple tool like this Alpha Grillers Digital Instant-Read Food Thermometer can put your worries to rest — simply turn it on, insert the tip into several parts of your takeout dish, and take a reading. If your food reads lower than 140 degrees Fahrenheit, use an oven, stove, or microwave to reheat it. Don't use a slow cooker or chaffing dish to reheat your food — their slow heating mechanisms may keep your meal an unsafe temperature for too long, allowing more time for bacteria to multiply and potentially put you at risk.
Forgetting how time spent in a takeout container can affect the consistency and texture of food
If you've ever sampled food that spent time in a container, you know it doesn't always quite hit the same as it did when sampled fresh. Granted, this isn't always a dealbreaker — but it's something you'll definitely need to remember, especially if you find yourself disappointed with your takeout food after arriving home.
Because of trapped heat, your food may "cook" or "steam" in its to-go container. This could mean that those extra-crisp onion rings you love from your local fast food joint may not have the same crunch, or that your medium-cooked steak ends up nearly well-done by the time you get to the dinner table. And while mishaps like these are practically unavoidable, remember that ensuring the distance between the restaurant and your final destination is a short one is one of the best ways to preserve the food. But even then, don't be surprised if your takeout doesn't exactly have the consistency, texture, or taste you hoped for.
Not separating hot and cold items before driving home
Anyone here a fan of hot coleslaw? Didn't think so. Look, we know that separating hot and cold items is technically the staff's job, but when warm food items get placed with cold anyway, it's up to you to set things straight. Our best advice is that you request that your hot and cold items get packed separately ahead of time; this could mean calling the store to make the request, or submitting the request online, provided that your takeout establishment allows it. If your food items are still presented to you with hot and cold items together, separate them yourself. Ask for another bag and carefully repack foods of the same temperature.
Don't forget about perishable condiments, dips, or smaller side dishes that sometimes get stashed away in a to-go box. Chilled coleslaw, for example, shouldn't be accompanying hot fish in a steamy Styrofoam container, so take the time to check carefully before the drive home.
Neglecting to fix your own side dishes at home
Food is food, and ordering takeout doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the grub you already have in your kitchen. By pairing food from a restaurant with the goods you already have on hand, you do your wallet and appetite a huge favor. Craving Chinese food? Pick up your typical takeout entree and pair it with the easy-to-reheat egg rolls already in your freezer (or even crispy egg rolls made from scratch). Want more delicious Asian veggies to savor? Try asking the staff to replace your complimentary rice side dish with the vegetables of your choice, and opt to boil your own pot of white rice at home. Tired of skimpy portions? Buy your favorite meal and beef it up with mushrooms and onions or other tasty additions from home. Following this method also potentially create more leftovers, suddenly making takeout a more filling and frugal way to enjoy a fast meal.
Okay, we know what you're thinking: By the time I make all that food, I'll be starving! It's true that preparing food to pair with takeout takes longer, but it also helps to remember our previous tip, which is to place your pickup order before you become ravenously hungry. This will give you time to whip up a thing or two at home before heading out to pick up your order.
Eating takeout everyday
We get it. Takeout food checks all the right boxes — it's low effort, quick, and tastes great. Still, ordering restaurant food too often could spell trouble for your health and finances, even if the food seems cheap and healthy on the surface.
Take a standard pizza order, for example. Truth be told, an easy homemade pan pizza would cost you a fraction of what a takeout pizza would: You only need flour, oil, pizza sauce, cheese, and toppings. Don't forget that those ingredients can usually be used several times over to make more pizzas. And while a homemade pizza might still be swimming in salt and fat, depending on the ingredients you use, you can still control what goes into the dish, making it a healthier alternative to additive and salt-laden takeout food.
One viable way to pull back on the consumption of takeout is to recreate your favorite restaurant meals at home. And while this may sound like more of a chore than it's worth, you might find yourself pleasantly surprised at what you come up with. A couple of quick recipes and even a few fun three-ingredient sauces could get you that much closer to enjoying delicious, satiating, and nutritious home-cooked meals.
Tossing your receipt
Hanging onto your takeout receipts admittedly takes more effort than tossing it onto the car floor, but doing so can benefit you — if you know what to look for, that is. While this won't apply to every takeout restaurant, there are a few that offer special perks if you're willing to follow the directions printed on the receipt. For example, at the time of publication, Panda Express was offering a survey on its receipts that customers had to complete within two days of purchase to win a free small à la carte entrée.
Of course, you shouldn't expect all establishments to offer benefits like these, especially if you're ordering food from a smaller shop. Still, it's worth double-checking and making good on those offers when you can. Though slightly inconvenient, taking a survey for free or heavily discounted food is a small price to pay, if you ask us.