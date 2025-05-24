12 Mistakes You're Making When Ordering Takeout

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Takeout food is about as convenient as it gets — you place your order, go in the restaurant, take it home, and devour it. Simple, right? Well, yes and no. While ordering takeout isn't exactly rocket science, there is a science to it. From start to finish, there's a way to go about placing a pickup order that can not only save you money but potentially make your food more satisfying to eat as well.

In the upcoming post, we're diving into some of the most relatably common mistakes we see people make when ordering takeout. From route planning to order details, we're here to show you not only how to place an order more efficiently, but how to increase the likelihood that your takeout meal will be more enjoyable (and safe) to eat.

Sound interesting? If so, then stick around. We're dishing up the details on 12 of the most common mistakes people make when ordering takeout.