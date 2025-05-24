Why You Shouldn't Store Whiskey Outside Of Its Original Bottle

It's well known that temperature plays a massive role in helping alcohol maintain its ideal taste – which is why we recommend against storing wine on top of the refrigerator – but oxidation can be just as, if not more, impactful on the flavor of alcoholic drinks. To avoid oxidation's effects on whiskey specifically, keeping it unopened until you drink it is the best course of action. However, if that's not possible, leaving the drink in its original bottle is key to ensuring it doesn't lose its rich flavors sooner than you'd like.

We received this advice from Matt Klette, the head of advocacy for whiskey at Proximo Spirits, who warned against transferring whiskey into other containers. "Unless a decanter is airtight, it's not going to be any better at storing whiskey than the original bottle the whiskey came in," Klette explained. So, while decanters may seem like a great place to store whiskey, they can't compare to the bottle the liquor comes in for long-term storage and are typically only used for aesthetic purposes. And in fact, the beauty of the bottle may even be worth showing off, according to Klette. "A lot of time and artistry goes into luxury whiskey packages, and it's always nice to see and admire when pouring a nice dram," he told The Takeout.