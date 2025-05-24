Why You Shouldn't Store Whiskey Outside Of Its Original Bottle
It's well known that temperature plays a massive role in helping alcohol maintain its ideal taste – which is why we recommend against storing wine on top of the refrigerator – but oxidation can be just as, if not more, impactful on the flavor of alcoholic drinks. To avoid oxidation's effects on whiskey specifically, keeping it unopened until you drink it is the best course of action. However, if that's not possible, leaving the drink in its original bottle is key to ensuring it doesn't lose its rich flavors sooner than you'd like.
We received this advice from Matt Klette, the head of advocacy for whiskey at Proximo Spirits, who warned against transferring whiskey into other containers. "Unless a decanter is airtight, it's not going to be any better at storing whiskey than the original bottle the whiskey came in," Klette explained. So, while decanters may seem like a great place to store whiskey, they can't compare to the bottle the liquor comes in for long-term storage and are typically only used for aesthetic purposes. And in fact, the beauty of the bottle may even be worth showing off, according to Klette. "A lot of time and artistry goes into luxury whiskey packages, and it's always nice to see and admire when pouring a nice dram," he told The Takeout.
What happens to whiskey when it has been open for too long?
While keeping whiskey in its original bottle is important for the alcohol to taste as good as possible, Klette noted that the drink never truly spoils altogether. "As long as you're storing whiskey in a cool, dry place that is not in direct sunlight, whiskey doesn't go bad," Klette explained. "After you open the bottle, you can have some very slow oxidation, and after 10-plus years, some of the flavors will begin to mute. However, the whiskey will still be good to drink." So, rather than making the whiskey taste rancid, oxidation typically makes the liquor's flavors less vibrant over time.
Even so, Klette also said that this effect is often completely negligible; the difference will be more noticeable to connoisseurs drinking good whiskeys, which have more intricate and varied flavor profiles than their lower-quality counterparts. Nevertheless, while not opening your whiskey keeps it in tip-top shape, it also doesn't benefit the whiskey in any way when it comes to taste. Klette explained, "Whiskey is not wine and does not age in the bottle." So, if you've got an unopened bottle, don't be afraid to enjoy a glass of whiskey — it's just as good now as it will be later.