The No-Frills Way Anthony Bourdain Preferred His Coffee

By reading his books and watching his shows, fans knew the kind of things Anthony Bourdain cared about. He cared about street food, places where locals ate, avoiding mussels in restaurants, dive bars where kitchen staff drank after long shifts, central markets, and paths unknown. He frequently waxed poetic about such things. He was also blunt about the things he could have cared less about and one such topic included coffee.

Sure, he drank it daily, and told Bon Appetit he preferred it light and sweet, from which we can gather that cream and sugar were essentials. But you wouldn't find him in Starbucks or some other coffee-centered shop. Truth be told, coffee chains hide big secrets. Bourdain liked his coffee from bodegas and street vendors.

When it came down to it, Bourdain admitted he wanted his coffee quick, telling ABC News, "If it takes you longer to make my coffee than for me to drink it, then we have a basic problem." He was undoubtedly referring to coffee joints where small-batch, single-origin coffee beans made into pour-over brews are par for the course. He continued, "I like my coffee in a cardboard cup with a picture of the Acropolis on the side, from the guy who sells donuts in the street. The cardboard flavor is an important component of my New York coffee drinking experience." Acknowledging that good coffee is a fine thing, Bourdain simply believed in coffee "as a beverage, not a lifestyle."