The Best Roast For The Perfect Pour Over Brew

Coffee can be likened to wine — it's specific, detailed, and intricately dependent on how it's produced. Many coffee drinkers tinker with different means of extracting their brews to optimize their morning fix. Pour over coffee may seem straightforward, but there are many ways it can go awry. Plus, the chosen method of preparation affects your coffee's taste, meaning you should choose the specific roasts that are most suitable to that type of brewing. Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee, former president of the Specialty Coffee association, and two-time champion barista, gave us her expert tips on the best roasts for those who prefer pour over coffee.

"If you're using a light and fruity roast, you may want to brew as a pour over to pull out the detailed nuances and flavors," Perry told The Takeout. She also mentioned that brewing via pour over extracts more detailed flavors from the beans. Lighter roasts have brighter, softer qualities to their flavor profile, and using the pour over method will allow those notes to shine through.