The Best Roast For The Perfect Pour Over Brew
Coffee can be likened to wine — it's specific, detailed, and intricately dependent on how it's produced. Many coffee drinkers tinker with different means of extracting their brews to optimize their morning fix. Pour over coffee may seem straightforward, but there are many ways it can go awry. Plus, the chosen method of preparation affects your coffee's taste, meaning you should choose the specific roasts that are most suitable to that type of brewing. Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee, former president of the Specialty Coffee association, and two-time champion barista, gave us her expert tips on the best roasts for those who prefer pour over coffee.
"If you're using a light and fruity roast, you may want to brew as a pour over to pull out the detailed nuances and flavors," Perry told The Takeout. She also mentioned that brewing via pour over extracts more detailed flavors from the beans. Lighter roasts have brighter, softer qualities to their flavor profile, and using the pour over method will allow those notes to shine through.
What about a French Press brew?
Although how you brew your coffee can be one factor that determines which roast to use, Perry said it isn't the end-all-be-all. "There are so many factors that determine what your ideal brewing method would be, so while it is one factor, it's not the only one." Even still, it does serve as a viable way to decide which roast to purchase.
Just as roasts with a lighter, more nuanced flavor suit the pour over brewing method better, a French Press brew warrants darker, more robust roasts. "If it's darker, a French Press brew might extract the best cup," she said. French Press is one of the most common ways of brewing coffee, especially for those of us without an instant coffee machine, as it tends to yield stronger, more robust flavors. "Because of the immersion brewing a French Press uses, a darker roasted coffee is best since they are typically bolder, with richer flavors and natural oils that are highlighted with this method," Perry said.