We are constantly looking for small ways to make our favorite grilled foods more flavorful and delicious. While this can be done by brining your chicken before grilling it or adding Kosmos Q dry rub to prepare your meat, some believe using flavored charcoal is the key to great-tasting grilled food. However, despite trusted companies like Kingsford selling flavored or specially seasoned charcoal, taste tests across the internet indicate that the special fuel doesn't impact the flavor of your food any differently than regular charcoal. In fact, some grillers even consider these flavored charcoal products to be slightly predatory, as they can sometimes cost more than traditional charcoal with no additional benefit to the food.

Whether flavored charcoal is outright deceptive is up for debate, but it isn't hard to see why novice grillers might think the specialized fuel would benefit their food. Compared to grilling with gas, charcoal imparts its own flavors into the taste of your food — which makes the attempt to flavor the charcoal itself an idea that isn't completely far-fetched.