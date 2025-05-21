The Special Sam's Club Membership Discount Costco Doesn't Offer

Costco and Sam's Club operate on relatively similar business models, in that they're both warehouse clubs that require you to buy yearly memberships, which gain access to grocery and retail goods at fair bulk pricing. Both have popular food courts stocked with pizza and jumbo-sized hot dogs, both offer wildly popular and cheap rotisserie chickens, and for the most part, they serve the same needs. Whether you like one or the other depends on your personal preferences, or more likely, whichever is closest to you.

But Sam's Club does offer one thing that Costco doesn't: It provides seniors (which are defined in this case as members aged 50 years and up) with a 60% off discount on a new regular Club membership, which is normally $50 per year. If you want to spring for the Sam's Club Plus membership, which gives you access to additional services such as enhanced hours, extra savings, and more, you'll get $50 off the $110 per year pricing. There is a small catch — your current or previous Sam's Club membership cannot be active for six months prior to signing up for the discounted membership — but Costco doesn't have a similar program,