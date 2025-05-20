The Budget Ingredient That Can Rival Pasta Sauce With A Little Zhuzhing

Food prices are up, paychecks are not. So yes, we're all about money-saving tips. At a time when fast food restaurants have ditched their dollar menus and so many items at the grocery store seems more expensive, we at The Takeout are doing our best to find ways to help everyone cut corners. Our latest hot tip comes from food blogger Marissa Stevens of Pinch and Swirl.

Stevens suggested that, with a few tweaks, canned tomato soup can make a decent pasta sauce substitute. The top-rated item on our ranking of 13 store-bought tomato soups, Imagine Creamy Tomato Soup, sells for around $4.50 per 32-ounce carton at Walmart. 24 ounces of Carbone Marinara Sauce (our pick for the best store-bought marinara brand) will run you about $8 at that same retailer.

Whatever tomato soup you use, whether generic or top-shelf, there are a few key steps to follow. "Start by reducing it on the stove to thicken the consistency," suggested Stevens. "Add a spoonful of tomato paste for depth and a splash of pasta water to help it cling to the noodles." Other additions she suggested include crushed red pepper, garlic, and olive oil, with perhaps a tiny bit of sugar if you find the tomato soup to be too acidic or just prefer a sweeter sauce. As a final touch, Stevens told us, "A pat of butter or a little cream stirred in at the end gives it a more balanced, sauce-like finish."