The Ultimate Cookout Sauce Combines BBQ And This Classic Creamy Condiment
Sauce can truly make or break even the best dishes, and the perfect sauce can be hard to come by. So, before deciding what cocktails are ideal for your next cookout, you'd benefit greatly from finding the perfect sauces for your favorite meats on the grill. As far as we're concerned, combining barbecue sauce and ranch dressing — thus uniting two of the best condiments on the market — is a must-try option that could revolutionize several of your favorite dishes.
This mix of sauces has most notably been promoted by Sweet Baby Ray's, which suggests combining the brand's Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce with Ken's Steak House Ranch dressing, 1:1, for a brand new flavor experience. However, we've found that Sweet Baby Ray's isn't the only brand that fits the bill. In fact, many of the best store-bought barbecue sauces mix incredibly well with ranch, so we recommend experimenting with your favorite brands to find your ideal concoction.
What goes well with barbecue ranch dipping sauce?
Now, a great dipping sauce is only as good as what you can dip in it, and barbecue ranch is as versatile as they come. The sauce likely works best with ribs or rib tips, as all the unique flavors of each component come together to create an unforgettable taste. I find this works especially well for the thinner, vinegar-based barbecue sauces that North Carolina is known for, as it doesn't overwhelm saucy ribs quite as much, texture-wise, as thicker sauces do. In a similar vein, pork chops also work well, as ranch and barbecue sauce are two popular flavors for enhancing the dish.
The other area where barbecue ranch truly shines is alongside fried foods. Whether it's onion rings, fried chicken, or even jalapeño poppers, the sauce is perfect for coating crunchy fried foods. This can likely be seen best through the widespread love of dipping Buffalo wings in ranch. Combining both barbecue sauce and ranch dressing from the start gets the same delicious taste, but n a much more uniform manner that can be used with any fried dish you'd like.