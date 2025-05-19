The Ultimate Cookout Sauce Combines BBQ And This Classic Creamy Condiment

Sauce can truly make or break even the best dishes, and the perfect sauce can be hard to come by. So, before deciding what cocktails are ideal for your next cookout, you'd benefit greatly from finding the perfect sauces for your favorite meats on the grill. As far as we're concerned, combining barbecue sauce and ranch dressing — thus uniting two of the best condiments on the market — is a must-try option that could revolutionize several of your favorite dishes.

This mix of sauces has most notably been promoted by Sweet Baby Ray's, which suggests combining the brand's Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce with Ken's Steak House Ranch dressing, 1:1, for a brand new flavor experience. However, we've found that Sweet Baby Ray's isn't the only brand that fits the bill. In fact, many of the best store-bought barbecue sauces mix incredibly well with ranch, so we recommend experimenting with your favorite brands to find your ideal concoction.