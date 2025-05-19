Ina Garten's Favorite Pots And Pans Come From A Bougie Brand
When it comes to kitchen gear, few voices carry more weight than Ina Garten's. The Barefoot Contessa has built a career in elegant simplicity, making food that's unfussy yet fabulous and always created with high-quality ingredients. So when she names a favorite brand of cookware, we sit up and take notes. Whether she's flipping a French omelet, searing beef short ribs, or preparing her signature roast chicken, Garten often reaches for her All-Clad stainless steel cookware, praising the Pennsylvania-based company for their durability and performance.
In interviews and on her show, Garten has noted that All-Clad pots and pans heat evenly, are virtually indestructible, and transition beautifully from stovetop to oven — essential traits for both weeknight cooking for Jeffrey, or for cooking and eating spaghetti like Italians do. All-Clad's bonded construction ensures that heat spreads evenly, preventing hot spots and delivering consistent cooking results, which is essential when you're writing your thirteenth cookbook.
Like any good cook, Garten emphasizes quality over quantity, and All-Clad cookware fits the bill. Backed by a lifetime warranty, these pieces are an investment (emphasis on invest!) in serious home cooking. A ten-piece bonded cookware set can cost up to $1500. Garten acknowledges on her Q&A page to a fan, "They are expensive, but if you take care of them, they will last a lifetime."
Why Ina Garten loves All-Clad
True to Ina Garten's clean, classic aesthetic, her favorite All-Clad pieces are sleek and stainless. There are no bells, no whistles, just shiny, simple functionality. The pots and pans are also non-reactive, so they won't alter the flavor of acidic foods, and the cookware won't discolor.
Unlike cast-iron or nonstick, stainless steel is also easy to maintain, compatible with all cooktops (including induction), and built to withstand the rigors of a busy kitchen. While Garten has many favorite kitchen tools, there are a few key All-Clad pieces she's known to use frequently. Her stainless steel sauté pans are ideal for one-pan meals like risotto or chicken dishes that start on the stove and finish in the oven. For soups, stews, or her famous make-ahead chicken stock, Garten counts on All-Clad's roomy stockpot to get the job done. For Passover brisket, Thanksgiving turkey, or a rack of ribs, she's praised her All-Clad specialty stainless steel roaster.
While Ina is famously relaxed about some kitchen shortcuts (hello "store-bought is fine" memes), she doesn't compromise when it comes to the tools she uses. She often encourages home cooks to buy fewer, better things, and her loyalty to All-Clad reflects that philosophy. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting to build your kitchen arsenal, investing in a few high-quality pots and pans can elevate your everyday cooking and last you a lifetime. How easy is that?