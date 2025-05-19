Ina Garten's Favorite Pots And Pans Come From A Bougie Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to kitchen gear, few voices carry more weight than Ina Garten's. The Barefoot Contessa has built a career in elegant simplicity, making food that's unfussy yet fabulous and always created with high-quality ingredients. So when she names a favorite brand of cookware, we sit up and take notes. Whether she's flipping a French omelet, searing beef short ribs, or preparing her signature roast chicken, Garten often reaches for her All-Clad stainless steel cookware, praising the Pennsylvania-based company for their durability and performance.

In interviews and on her show, Garten has noted that All-Clad pots and pans heat evenly, are virtually indestructible, and transition beautifully from stovetop to oven — essential traits for both weeknight cooking for Jeffrey, or for cooking and eating spaghetti like Italians do. All-Clad's bonded construction ensures that heat spreads evenly, preventing hot spots and delivering consistent cooking results, which is essential when you're writing your thirteenth cookbook.

Like any good cook, Garten emphasizes quality over quantity, and All-Clad cookware fits the bill. Backed by a lifetime warranty, these pieces are an investment (emphasis on invest!) in serious home cooking. A ten-piece bonded cookware set can cost up to $1500. Garten acknowledges on her Q&A page to a fan, "They are expensive, but if you take care of them, they will last a lifetime."