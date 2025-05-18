Kate Hudson's Classic Beef Stroganoff Features A Hungarian Twist
Actress Kate Hudson has become a household name mostly due to her excellent performances in such films as "Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Of course, fans also recognize her as the daughter of legend Goldie Hawn and actor-musician Bill Hudson. But acting isn't the only talent Hudson shares with her famous mother; The duo also share a love of cooking. Hudson explained to Parade magazine that her recipe for beef stroganoff has become a staple in her home, and is a dish that was created by her mother — although Hudson adds her own twist in the form of Hungarian paprika. We think this is one of the classic family dishes that definitely deserve a comeback.
Acknowledging that stroganoff is Russian in origin, Hudson suggests that hot Hungarian paprika adds, "a little heat and ... a taste of Hungary." Hudson's maternal grandmother was the daughter of Hungarian Jewish immigrants to America, so it's not unlikely that both Hawn and Hudson grew up familiar with the flavors and spices of Hungary. Using her mother's practice of selecting the best quality sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, and minimal seasoning, Hudson serves her paprika-kissed version of beef stroganoff on top of egg noodles and garnished with sour cream.
Not many Russian dishes use paprika
While there are some Russian dishes that become even more flavorful with the addition of paprika — like Kate Hudson's beef stroganoff, or sweet and sour solyanka soup — the spice isn't widely associated with the massive country. Rather, paprika is more commonly used in Eastern and Central Europe (including Hungary, of course), Spain, and Morocco. Goulash, paprikash, paella, Moroccan taktouka, and many tagine recipes use the spice, which is derived from peppers, a very simple ingredient, and can be sweet, hot, or smoked. Of course, paprika isn't limited to these types of foods. It can be used for a touch of flavor on everything from meat and fish to vegetables and deviled eggs, where it's used as a classic garnish.
Hudson admittedly adds hot Hungarian paprika which can certainly lend a substantial kick and can even be a substitute for cayenne pepper. Sweet paprika can be added to dishes in higher quantities for both color and flavor. The bright red-orange hue of paprika translates easily, with a flavor that can be described as deep, earthy, and sweet, but not necessarily sugary. Sweet paprika can also be used in beef stroganoff for color and flavor if you don't want the fire that hot paprika gives.