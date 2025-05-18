Kate Hudson's Classic Beef Stroganoff Features A Hungarian Twist

Actress Kate Hudson has become a household name mostly due to her excellent performances in such films as "Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Of course, fans also recognize her as the daughter of legend Goldie Hawn and actor-musician Bill Hudson. But acting isn't the only talent Hudson shares with her famous mother; The duo also share a love of cooking. Hudson explained to Parade magazine that her recipe for beef stroganoff has become a staple in her home, and is a dish that was created by her mother — although Hudson adds her own twist in the form of Hungarian paprika. We think this is one of the classic family dishes that definitely deserve a comeback.

Acknowledging that stroganoff is Russian in origin, Hudson suggests that hot Hungarian paprika adds, "a little heat and ... a taste of Hungary." Hudson's maternal grandmother was the daughter of Hungarian Jewish immigrants to America, so it's not unlikely that both Hawn and Hudson grew up familiar with the flavors and spices of Hungary. Using her mother's practice of selecting the best quality sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, and minimal seasoning, Hudson serves her paprika-kissed version of beef stroganoff on top of egg noodles and garnished with sour cream.