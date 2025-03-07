The Reason It's Called Beef Stroganoff Goes Back To Russian Nobility
Food history is riddled with controversies. For instance, no one knows for certain if an ancient goat herder's discovery led to the first cup of coffee, or whether Dom Pérignon actually invented Champagne. But when it comes to beef Stroganoff — strips of beef in a creamy sauce and traditionally served with shoestring potatoes — we know for sure that its name comes from the powerful Stroganov family. The Stroganov family of merchants worked their way up the ranks of Russian society, amassing wealth, power, and titles from the 16th century until the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. Ironically, this noble family gave its name to a simple, inexpensive meal that was a staple of peasant fare prior to the Revolution.
But though we can easily link the dish's name to the Stroganovs, its origins are much more confusing. We don't even know which member of the Stroganovs it was named after, or whether it was tied to the family at all. There are several theories, all confusing and none conclusive. Most people agree that earlier versions of the dish already existed in Russia and abroad (as French fricassée de boeuf, for instance). We also know that the earliest verifiable published recipe that uses the name "Stroganoff" comes from an 1871 cookbook. Another undeniable fact is that French chef Charles Brière entered his version of the dish into a cooking competition in 1891 while living in St. Petersburg, and became (wrongfully) credited with inventing it. Everything else is murky.
How beef Stroganoff gained worldwide popularity
Different theories attribute beef Stroganoff to Pavel Alexandrovich Stroganov, Alexander Grigoryevich Stroganov, or Grigori Aleksándrovich Stróganov. In all versions, the men were known for being gourmands or hosting dinners in which the dish was served. It was common at this time for chefs to give dishes the name of noble families they worked for rather than use their own names, so it's possible that a chef who worked for one of these men invented beef Stroganoff. It's also possible that the dish was already popular in the family, and that all of them served different versions at their dinner parties. Whatever the case may be, the dish somehow made its way to the masses and became a staple of Russian homes and restaurants in the early 20th century.
However, the revolution changed everything. The dish was (temporarily) stripped of its name because of its connection to nobility. At same time, Russian migrants, refugees, and exiles escaping political upheaval brought it to different parts of the world. Within a couple of decades, variations on the disc were everywhere from Brazil to Japan. Its continued popularity is due in part to the fact that it's simple, inexpensive, and delicious. The recipe can even be made in an Instant Pot to simplify weekend cooking. If you do, you can thank the Stroganovs for inspiring it — or, at least, for giving it their name.