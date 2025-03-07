The Reason It's Called Beef Stroganoff Goes Back To Russian Nobility

Food history is riddled with controversies. For instance, no one knows for certain if an ancient goat herder's discovery led to the first cup of coffee, or whether Dom Pérignon actually invented Champagne. But when it comes to beef Stroganoff — strips of beef in a creamy sauce and traditionally served with shoestring potatoes — we know for sure that its name comes from the powerful Stroganov family. The Stroganov family of merchants worked their way up the ranks of Russian society, amassing wealth, power, and titles from the 16th century until the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. Ironically, this noble family gave its name to a simple, inexpensive meal that was a staple of peasant fare prior to the Revolution.

But though we can easily link the dish's name to the Stroganovs, its origins are much more confusing. We don't even know which member of the Stroganovs it was named after, or whether it was tied to the family at all. There are several theories, all confusing and none conclusive. Most people agree that earlier versions of the dish already existed in Russia and abroad (as French fricassée de boeuf, for instance). We also know that the earliest verifiable published recipe that uses the name "Stroganoff" comes from an 1871 cookbook. Another undeniable fact is that French chef Charles Brière entered his version of the dish into a cooking competition in 1891 while living in St. Petersburg, and became (wrongfully) credited with inventing it. Everything else is murky.