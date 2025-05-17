Your Ticket To Tastier Lasagna Is Found In Your Coffee Bar
Lasagna is the ultimate comfort food — the perfect balance of cheese, tomato sauce, and meat or veggies, which meld together into a creamy, saucy masterpiece. Leftovers also hit differently, because we all know lasagna tastes better the next day. This classic dish is no stranger to customization and add-ins, whether you're centering it around vegetables, adding in some Italian sausage, using Ina Garten's twist for turkey lasagna, or mixing up your cheeses. Adding coffee to this Italian dish might sound a little unconventional, but Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, explained to The Takeout why this particular ingredient works so well.
"A little coffee can deepen the flavor of lasagna, especially in a sauce that leans meat-heavy or tomato-forward," Stevens told us. "It enhances the roasted, savory notes much like red wine or balsamic vinegar, but with a slightly earthier edge."
Incorporating coffee into tomato based dishes is popular for a reason — the bitterness contrasts the tomato's sweetness, boosting the umami flavors in your lasagna. It won't make your pasta taste overpoweringly coffee-like, though, so there's no need to worry about that. "Instead, it adds warmth and complexity you may not even identify — but you'd notice if it were missing," said Stevens.
How to add coffee to your lasagna
Marissa Stevens gave us her easy method to incorporate the coffee. "I like to add brewed espresso or strong coffee directly to the sauce — not the pasta or cheese layers," she explained. "One to two tablespoons per batch is usually plenty. I add it early, either while browning the meat or right after stirring in tomato paste, so it has time to mellow."
Less is more here, and unless you want your lasagna tasting like caffeine, don't overdo it. Adding it in the early cooking stages will also allow for your brew to blend seamlessly with your other ingredients, so that it works to subtly enhance the flavors of your dish.
If you're unsure which type of coffee to use, Stevens advises to steer clear of the instant kind. "I'd only reach for instant if it's your only option, and even then, I'd taste it first — some brands are better than others," she said. Since instant coffee is less concentrated, you will get a much more diluted and also potentially more bitter flavor (it's usually made with robusta beans, which can have a harsher taste). But once you've mastered incorporating coffee in your lasagna, you can try adding it to other hearty dishes, too. Try it in spaghetti bolognese, or add coffee to your chili con carne for the same delicious flavor boost.