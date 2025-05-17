Your Ticket To Tastier Lasagna Is Found In Your Coffee Bar

Lasagna is the ultimate comfort food — the perfect balance of cheese, tomato sauce, and meat or veggies, which meld together into a creamy, saucy masterpiece. Leftovers also hit differently, because we all know lasagna tastes better the next day. This classic dish is no stranger to customization and add-ins, whether you're centering it around vegetables, adding in some Italian sausage, using Ina Garten's twist for turkey lasagna, or mixing up your cheeses. Adding coffee to this Italian dish might sound a little unconventional, but Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, explained to The Takeout why this particular ingredient works so well.

"A little coffee can deepen the flavor of lasagna, especially in a sauce that leans meat-heavy or tomato-forward," Stevens told us. "It enhances the roasted, savory notes much like red wine or balsamic vinegar, but with a slightly earthier edge."

Incorporating coffee into tomato based dishes is popular for a reason — the bitterness contrasts the tomato's sweetness, boosting the umami flavors in your lasagna. It won't make your pasta taste overpoweringly coffee-like, though, so there's no need to worry about that. "Instead, it adds warmth and complexity you may not even identify — but you'd notice if it were missing," said Stevens.