Ina Garten's Twist For Better Turkey Lasagna

There is no shortage of ways to create a delicious lasagna. Whether you prefer lasagna filled with béchamel sauce or ricotta cheese, vegetarian or full of meat, created with sheets of pasta or layers of sliced zucchini, or held together with tomato sauce or butternut squash puree, the hearty and comforting pasta dish is a crowd-pleaser in any form. Ina Garten moves slightly against the traditional protein choice of ground pork and beef and, instead, makes her lasagna with turkey. But, we're not talking about plain ground turkey. Instead, she reaches for Italian turkey sausage, which really amps up the flavor since it's already seasoned.

Italian turkey sausage is an ingredient that you can generally find in grocery stores, which comes in hot and sweet variants. Garten likes to "combine the two so it's half and half" (via Facebook). If you can't get hold of it, or just prefer to flavor up some plain ground turkey on your own, you could season the meat with herbs and spices like garlic, red pepper flakes, fennel, and paprika.

To cook the sausage, it needs to be removed from the casings, broken up in a skillet, and cooked in olive oil until browned. Garten then adds the remainder of her tomato sauce components. When the meat sauce is complete, Garten builds her lasagna by layering sauce, lasagna noodles, and mozzarella. And for another creative twist, she also adds a ricotta cheese mixture which contains an additional ingredient you don't typically see in lasagnas.