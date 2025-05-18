This Popular Store-Bought Gluten-Free Bread Is Actually Our Least Favorite

What our taste tester felt was severely lacking was the size and the texture of the bread. The flavor of it was neutral-tasting and inoffensive, but our tester's notes said that it "had a look and feel similar to couch foam," and that it was "extremely dense and not bread-like at all." Ouch. Part of the joy in a sandwich slice is in its squishiness, and a dense bite simply ruins that whole experience.

That, and feeling like you got your money's worth is important, too. $4.92 for a 12-ounce loaf, purchased at Walmart, just didn't seem fair when lined up with the rest of the bunch in our group, which is also part of why Udi's Gluten-Free Soft White Bread sank all the way to the bottom. Fortunately, that means we did enjoy many other options (did you know Aldi has its own gluten-free bread?), so just know that you have plenty of good choices too. Udi's version of store-bought soft white bread just doesn't happen to be one of them.

Not all Udi's products are what we consider a bummer, though. Udi's also supplies Jersey Mike's with gluten-free rolls, which stand up well to the sandwich chain's fillings, so at least we know the brand can perform well under much different circumstances.