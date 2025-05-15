The Only All-You-Can-Eat Chick-Fil-A Location In The World Has Exclusive Membership

Chick-fil-A is one of the best-loved fast food franchises in America for a reason. It may have run into some controversy in the past due to certain views about LGBTQ+ people, and a high-profile legal battle with a Vermont artist means it won't be setting up shop in the Green Mountain State anytime soon, but good chicken is good chicken, and Chick-fil-A makes some darn good chicken. So, what would you say to an all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A, where you can eat as many chicken nuggets and waffle fries as your heart desires? (You can't get the creamy carrot and raisin salad anymore, though.) Believe it or not, such a magical place does exist — although you have to be part of the University of Oklahoma to eat there.

There have been other fast food restaurants with buffets — if you look carefully, you can find some KFC buffets kicking around, and even Pizza Hut still has a few — but the only Chick-fil-A buffet is located in Couch Restaurants, the University of Oklahoma's largest dining hall. Once a student "swipes in" using their meal plan, they are free to enjoy as much as they like from any of the hall's 14 restaurants; in addition to the Chick-fil-A, there are options for barbecue, Mexican, and Chinese food, just to name a few. But as you can imagine, Chick-fil-A is the major draw.