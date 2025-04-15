The Discontinued Chick-Fil-A Menu Item That No One Actually Wanted

Fast food chains tinker with their menus all the time, which means customers get the fun of sampling new items that could become permanent additions or returning specials if they're a hit. It also means some offerings get retired if people aren't buying them, even if they're one of the franchise's sentimental stalwarts. That's what happened to the Carrot & Raisin Salad that Chick-fil-A discontinued in 2013 after more than 40 years, dating back to the popular chicken chain's early years.

Sweet and creamy carrot & raisin salad is a classic Southern dish for get-togethers like picnics, barbecues, and potlucks. So it was a natural to be one of the sides at Georgia-founded Chick-fil-A, making its debut in 1967, the year the first location opened its doors. But tastes change over time. Fast forward four decades, and online workers claim that a store would sell only one or two a day.

Chick-fil-A never officially announced why it was retiring the carrot & raisin salad. But a year after it was dropped, the chain revealed it was mostly because it wasn't selling. Chick-fil-A posted the recipe online for Thanksgiving in 2014, the first time it had ever done that for one of its foods, calling it one of its "heritage" recipes. When fans of the dish pleaded in the Facebook post's comments to bring it back, Chick-fil-A said it was "no longer as attractive to the vast majority of our customers as it once was." The chain also says that occasionally retiring items allows it to debut new choices on the menu.