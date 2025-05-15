The Microwave Blunder That Can Cause A Major Kitchen Disaster

Maybe you wanted to check it was working right or maybe you just hit the button without thinking — either way, you've run your microwave with nothing inside and now it's fully given up. Although it sounds pretty harmless, running your microwave when it's empty is a common microwave mistake that can end in disaster for your trusty kitchen appliance. Unlike food-related blunders such as microwaving hot peppers or cooking shrimp in the microwave, using your device when it is empty can cause the machine to develop technical issues and even poses a serious fire risk.

In most cases, it won't cause any serious damage. You'd usually have to run your microwave on empty for more than five minutes to cause irreversible issues and, chances are, you'd probably spot that the chamber was empty long before that. But, if you do somehow let your microwave run for longer than this while empty, what does it actually mean for your machine?

Due to the way that microwaves heat food, running one when empty can cause a fuse to blow or, at worst, the microwave to overheat. It is when they are overheated that microwaves have the potential to start a fire.