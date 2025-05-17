Why Your Chicken Has Brown Stuff Inside Of It

I ate green potatoes for longer than I'd like to admit. The bright green tinge always seemed harmless. But I stopped once I learned that green potatoes contain solanine, a mild — but potentially dangerous — toxin. It's one of those food safety warning signs that seem benign but could leave you bedridden for days. It's always smart to double-check before eating food with abnormalities. But sometimes, eyebrow-raising food features are fine. Those reddish-brown spots you sometimes see on chicken? Nothing to worry about.

According to the USDA, dark spots typically come from bone marrow. Marrow is harmless, but it can look unappetizing. Experts are divided on whether or not it affects taste or texture, and variables like storage and cooking methods could have an impact, too.

You'll typically find dark spots in broiler-fryers, AKA young chickens slaughtered at around seven weeks old. Younger chickens haven't had time to develop tough, calcified bones, so the dark-colored bone marrow can soak through. Freezing and thawing the meat can make the marrow spread. To minimize browning, you can pre-cook the meat before freezing it — though be prepared to see the spots turn darker. Check the meat with a thermometer before taking it off the heat. You should never assume that chicken is done based on color alone. If you see dark spots on boneless chicken, blame ruptured blood vessels. The slaughtering process aims to minimize blood spots, but accidents happen. They, too, are harmless.