The Affordable Meat Swap That Instantly Makes Bolognese More Flavorful
I'm not going to lie to you, one of my favorite Italian meals is spicy bolognese, so you can believe me when I say there's an easy (and usually more affordable) swap to make the dish even more flavorful: Use chorizo instead of ground beef. One great thing about using either freshly ground chorizo or links is that the price per pound, compared to standard ground beef, is a tad more cost-effective. You might spot some store-bought, seasoned chorizo brands from anywhere between $2.20 to $4.47 per pound, where ground beef prices can be between the $5.13 to $6.13 range for the same amount. These price differences can certainly make a traditionally meat-heavy sauce more affordable to put together, all without compromising your hearty meal.
Swapping out the beef for chorizo brings another layer of flavor to a traditional dish. Many chorizos are already pre-packed with seasonings, like paprika, garlic, chilies, or vinegar, depending on the specific type you choose. Pre-seasoning means the sausage will have a different taste right from the start compared to pre-packaged, unseasoned ground beef. You'll find that some chorizos are cured, giving them a chewier bite, which makes a nice contrast to the softer bolognese pasta. To get the classic bolognese meat consistency, you can buy ground chorizo. This type of meat usually has a higher fat content and is coated with spices — both add to the overall flavor. You'll notice the edges will crisp up a tad and give the sauce a slight crunchiness.
Other ingredients that mix well with chorizo bolognese
Luckily, plenty of your everyday kitchen ingredients taste great with chorizo in bolognese, so you can easily tweak the dish to the way you want it. You can certainly stick to the usual vegetables like tomato, onion (you can infuse more onion flavor with a simple step), and sometimes, celery, as the chorizo's seasonings and fat will bring out their earthiness.
If you're like me and like a little more spice, add a pinch of chili flakes, cayenne pepper, or chipotle powder into the sauce. You can also use a splash of dry red wine for deglazing the pan after the chorizo has cooked to get the leftover bits to add another level of charred flavor. Following the wine, broth can be added for a salty layer, and to keep all the ingredients mixing evenly. Herbs like parsley, cilantro, or basil, tossed in toward the end, will bring a bright, refreshing garnish; rosemary, sage, or oregano can complement the smoky undertones in the chorizo.
To finish off your bolognese, a good sprinkle of parmesan cheese right before you serve it adds a nice salty, umami taste that really pulls the sauce together. If you want to get a bit fancier and add a creamy feel, especially if your chorizo bolognese has some kick, try throwing in some fresh mozzarella or a ball of burrata. The cheese melts into the sauce, making for a great blend of textures and tastes.