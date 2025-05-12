The Affordable Meat Swap That Instantly Makes Bolognese More Flavorful

I'm not going to lie to you, one of my favorite Italian meals is spicy bolognese, so you can believe me when I say there's an easy (and usually more affordable) swap to make the dish even more flavorful: Use chorizo instead of ground beef. One great thing about using either freshly ground chorizo or links is that the price per pound, compared to standard ground beef, is a tad more cost-effective. You might spot some store-bought, seasoned chorizo brands from anywhere between $2.20 to $4.47 per pound, where ground beef prices can be between the $5.13 to $6.13 range for the same amount. These price differences can certainly make a traditionally meat-heavy sauce more affordable to put together, all without compromising your hearty meal.

Swapping out the beef for chorizo brings another layer of flavor to a traditional dish. Many chorizos are already pre-packed with seasonings, like paprika, garlic, chilies, or vinegar, depending on the specific type you choose. Pre-seasoning means the sausage will have a different taste right from the start compared to pre-packaged, unseasoned ground beef. You'll find that some chorizos are cured, giving them a chewier bite, which makes a nice contrast to the softer bolognese pasta. To get the classic bolognese meat consistency, you can buy ground chorizo. This type of meat usually has a higher fat content and is coated with spices — both add to the overall flavor. You'll notice the edges will crisp up a tad and give the sauce a slight crunchiness.