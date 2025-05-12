When Making Sheet Pan Dinners, We Beg You To Stop Seasoning Straight On The Tray

Sheet pan dinners are the ultimate hack when it comes to saving on time, effort, and dishes while still getting a delicious meal on the table. Plus, they never get boring since you can make anything from sheet pan baked salads to sheet pan chicken fajitas. You might already be aware that cooking all of the food evenly on the sheet pan is key to success but so is seasoning it the right way. We spoke to ​​Lloyd Rose, vegan chef and author of "Island Vegan: 75 Flavorful Recipes from the Caribbean: Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Dominican Republic," and creator of Plant Crazii, who explained the downsides of seasoning food that's already on the tray.

Rose warned us that, "The sheet pan 'drizzle and sprinkle' method looks beautiful for social media, but when it comes to actual flavor and texture, it's often not the most effective approach." Not only are you wasting all the seasonings that end up on the pan, but your food likely won't get evenly coated with oil or spices. This is a real problem. Rose explained, "A light, even coat of oil helps food brown rather than steam. If you drizzle oil unevenly, some areas might stay dry (and burn), while others drown (and stay soggy)."