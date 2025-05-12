The Big Issue You'll Have With Cooking Thin Asparagus
When prepared the right way, asparagus has a tender-crisp bite, with a subtly sweet and earthy flavor which makes for the perfect side or appetizer. And there are so many ways to cook it, whether you like the tender spears grilled or blanched, or if you prefer to air fry asparagus. You can even add asparagus to lasagna like Giada De Laurentiis. But there are also a few pitfalls that can totally ruin an asparagus dish. We spoke to Helene Henderson, chef and owner of Malibu Farm New York, who told us the biggest mistake you can make: Overcooking your thin asparagus.
"Thin asparagus cooks quickly, and if left too long, it turns mushy — and that's a culinary crime in my book," Henderson told us. If you're worried about overcooking thin asparagus, the good news is you don't have to actually cook it at all as it can be eaten raw: "It's crisp, fresh, and absolutely delicious shaved into a salad," said Henderson.
It's true that thicker spears tend to be more suitable for cooking methods such as grilling, broiling, or roasting. Don't let this steer you away from choosing thinner spears if you prefer them, though — you just need to follow some key tips to get the best results.
How to cook thin asparagus
Preparing thinner asparagus spears is slightly different to thicker ones. While trimming asparagus is a step you can't skip, thinner stalks may require less cutting off as the ends are not so tough. Cooking thin asparagus also requires a different approach, so chef Helene Henderson shared her foolproof technique with us: "I skip the stove altogether and simply flash-blanch them by pouring hot water from a tea kettle or small pot right over the spears," she explained. "One pour, and they're perfectly tender-crisp — no boiling, no overthinking."
After letting them sit for a few minutes, you can transfer your spears to an ice bath. This blanching technique will stop the asparagus from cooking any further, and ensure that it keeps its bright green color. If you're unsure whether your asparagus is cooked, it should be vibrant in color, and just slightly softened. A taste test is also a good way to know for sure.
You can serve your flash-blanched asparagus drizzled with some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a simple side dish, turn it into an appetizer with a dipping sauce, or chop the spears up for a refreshing salad. Just keep in mind, for some dishes and cooking methods, you may still prefer to stick to thicker asparagus. But with these tips, overcooked thin asparagus will be a thing of the past.