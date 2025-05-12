The Big Issue You'll Have With Cooking Thin Asparagus

When prepared the right way, asparagus has a tender-crisp bite, with a subtly sweet and earthy flavor which makes for the perfect side or appetizer. And there are so many ways to cook it, whether you like the tender spears grilled or blanched, or if you prefer to air fry asparagus. You can even add asparagus to lasagna like Giada De Laurentiis. But there are also a few pitfalls that can totally ruin an asparagus dish. We spoke to Helene Henderson, chef and owner of Malibu Farm New York, who told us the biggest mistake you can make: Overcooking your thin asparagus.

"Thin asparagus cooks quickly, and if left too long, it turns mushy — and that's a culinary crime in my book," Henderson told us. If you're worried about overcooking thin asparagus, the good news is you don't have to actually cook it at all as it can be eaten raw: "It's crisp, fresh, and absolutely delicious shaved into a salad," said Henderson.

It's true that thicker spears tend to be more suitable for cooking methods such as grilling, broiling, or roasting. Don't let this steer you away from choosing thinner spears if you prefer them, though — you just need to follow some key tips to get the best results.