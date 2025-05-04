The Delicious Way Giada De Laurentiis Adds Veggies To Lasagna

When the millions of followers that chef Giada De Laurentiis has garnered learns of one of her recipes, they trust that if they follow her tips and instructions, the dish will turn out to be just as delicious as it looks. Therefore, when the Italian American author and television host shared her recipe for including vegetables in lasagna, many wouldn't question her veggie of choice: asparagus.

De Laurentiis' decadent cheesy pasta casserole can be made gluten-free or with classic lasagna noodles. In it, she layers tender asparagus spears, creamy ricotta, and richly savory pancetta between the noodles, and it is topped with a sun-dried tomato and basil mix.

De Laurentiis boils the noodles until they are just firm, and since you should always pre-cook the veggies in vegetable lasagna to remove excess moisture, she sautés the asparagus until tender (about four minutes). Cooking the asparagus before layering it in the lasagna is an important step that prevents sogginess. However, it's also important to cook the spears just until tender-crisp and then let them rest, as they will add too much moisture if left to cook further. Finally, she simply bakes the casserole to a delicious finish.